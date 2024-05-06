Acid Attack On Malaysia Footballer; Viral Pic Shows 2nd Degree Burns On Faisal Halim, Accused Nabbed

Malaysian football star Faisal Halim suffered burns after he was attacked with acid at a shopping mall on Sunday, May 5. The incident took place in the Petaling Jaya district outside Malayasia's capital, Kuala Lumpur, according to various reports.

The picture went viral on social media, showing Faisal Halim sitting on a bench and covering his body with a cloth, as the burns from an acid attack were visible on his back. Malaysia's Youth and Sports Minister, Hannah Yeoh, strongly condemned the attack and directed the police to investigate this incident.

"No violence in sports. I hope the police will investigate the case immediately." Yeoh wrote on X (formerly Twitter).Selangor Football Club

Saya mengecam sekeras-kerasnya keganasan terhadap atlet. No violence in sports! Saya meminta @PDRMsia untuk segera mengambil tindakan terhadap pelaku. https://t.co/Dc5AQkfiqv — Hannah Yeoh (@hannahyeoh) May 5, 2024

According to various reports, this was the second incident where a Malyasian footballer was attacked. Akhyar Rashid was injured in a robbery by an unknown outside his home in the eastern state of Terenggana. Akhyar was stuck with iron rod on his head and leg by two unidentified suspects and took away his money.

Falim Halim's acid attacker nabbed

Selangor police chief Hussein Omar Khan stated that a male suspect has been arrested but he didn't reveal the reason or motive behind the acid attack on Malaysian football star Faisal Halim.

Selangor state sports official Najwan Halimi condemned the attack on Falim Halim and urged the police to take a strict action against the perpetrator.

"I strongly condemn this violence and urge the police to bring the perpetrator to justice." Najwan said in a statement.

About Falim Halim

Falim Halim plays for Malyasia nation team and Selangor Football Club as a winger. The 26-year-old made his professional debut for his state team Penang at the age of 17 in 2015. After serving a year with Penang, Falim moved to Sri Pahang, where he rose to fame. With Sri Pahang, Falim won the first major cup as a player as the club won the Malaysia FA Cup in 2018.

After spending five seasons with Sri Pahang, Falim Halim made his move to Terengganu Football Club, where he became a key member of the team. Falim currently represents Selangor Football Club since 2023.

In 2019, Falim Halim received the maiden national call-up for a friendly match against Nepal. He made his international tournament debut at AFF Championship in 2020. Falim Halim was part of the Malyasian team that participated in the 2023 Asian Cup.