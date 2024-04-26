IPL 2024, SRH vs RCB: Top Performers From Royal Challenger Bengaluru's 35-Run Win In Match 41

By: Hrishikesh Damodar | April 26, 2024
RCB skipper Faf du Plessis scored a quickfire 25 off 12 balls at a strike rate of 208.33
Credits: Twitter/PTI
Virat Kohli continued his good form in IPL 2024 as he scored third fifty of the season, scoring 51 off 43 balls at a strike rate of 118
Credits: Twitter
Rajat Patidar was at his best as he played a brilliant knock of 50 off 25 balls, consisting of 2 fours and 5 sixes at an average of 250
Credits: Twitter
Cameron Green played a cameo innings of 37 off 20 balls to help RCB post a solid total of 206/7 in 20 overs on the board
Credits: Twitter
Pacer Jaydev Unadkat was the star bowler for SRH as he registered the figures of 3/30 with an economy rate of 7.5 in four overs
Credits: Twitter
SRH lost an early wicket in Travis Head for 1, dismissed by Will Jacks
Credits: Twitter
Karn Sharma took a brilliant catch to dismiss Abdul Samad
Credits: Twitter
Pat Cummins smashed three consecutive sixes off Karn Sharma in an over and scored 31 off 15 balls at a strike rate of 206.67
Credits: IPL website
Swapnil Singh emerged as s surprise package for RCB as he picked two wickets while conceding 40 runs in 3 overs in his IPL debut
Credits: IPL website
Virat Kohli was in all smiles after RCB finally put an end to their winning streak with a 35-run win over SRH