IPL 2024, SRH vs RCB: Top Performers From Royal Challenger Bengaluru's 35-Run Win In Match 41

By: Hrishikesh Damodar | April 26, 2024

RCB skipper Faf du Plessis scored a quickfire 25 off 12 balls at a strike rate of 208.33

Credits: Twitter/PTI

Virat Kohli continued his good form in IPL 2024 as he scored third fifty of the season, scoring 51 off 43 balls at a strike rate of 118

Credits: Twitter

Rajat Patidar was at his best as he played a brilliant knock of 50 off 25 balls, consisting of 2 fours and 5 sixes at an average of 250

Credits: Twitter

Cameron Green played a cameo innings of 37 off 20 balls to help RCB post a solid total of 206/7 in 20 overs on the board

Credits: Twitter

Pacer Jaydev Unadkat was the star bowler for SRH as he registered the figures of 3/30 with an economy rate of 7.5 in four overs

Credits: Twitter

SRH lost an early wicket in Travis Head for 1, dismissed by Will Jacks

Credits: Twitter

Karn Sharma took a brilliant catch to dismiss Abdul Samad

Credits: Twitter

Pat Cummins smashed three consecutive sixes off Karn Sharma in an over and scored 31 off 15 balls at a strike rate of 206.67

Credits: IPL website

Swapnil Singh emerged as s surprise package for RCB as he picked two wickets while conceding 40 runs in 3 overs in his IPL debut

Credits: IPL website

Virat Kohli was in all smiles after RCB finally put an end to their winning streak with a 35-run win over SRH