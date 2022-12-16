IND vs BAN: Gill, Pujara centuries propel India to set massive target of 512, Bangladesh end day at 42-0, in pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 16, 2022
Resuming the day at 133/8, India had a breakthrough when Kuldeep got one to spin past Ebadot Hossain's flick, Rishabh Pant completed a sharp catch down the leg to complete his fifer
Seven overs later, Mehidy Hasan Miraz was stumped by Pant off Axar Patel to end Bangladesh's innings
In the second innings India got off to a good start scoring 70 runs for the 1st wicket as they piled up the lead
Bangladesh missed the services of Ebadot and Sahakib Al Hassan leaving the hosts' with just three main bowling options
Post tea Gill brought up his maiden hundred from just 140 balls
Pujara also broke his Test century drought, bringing up his first hundred in 52 innings
It was also Pujara's fastest ever Test ton, bringing up his hundred in 130 balls
India declared at 258-2 setting a mammoth target of 513 runs
Bangladesh's young openers Najmul Hossain Shanto and Zakir Hasan took the hosts to 42/0 at stumps
with the pitch slowing down considerably, the visitors will have to work hard for the next two days as Bangladesh are still behind by 471 runs