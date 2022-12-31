e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Rishabh Pant is in ICU, but fine': DDCA Director Shyam Sharma on injured cricketer's condition post-accident

'Rishabh Pant is in ICU, but fine': DDCA Director Shyam Sharma on injured cricketer's condition post-accident

On Friday morning, Pant, 25, suffered multiple injuries when his car collided with a road divider and caught fire on the Delhi-Dehradun highway.

IANSUpdated: Saturday, December 31, 2022, 03:59 PM IST
article-image
Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant injured in a major accident | Twitter
Follow us on

New Delhi: Injured India wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant is fine right now and smiling, says DDCA Director Shyam Sharma, who added that he is confident of his swift recovery from the injuries he sustained in a car accident on Friday morning.

"He's fine right now. Smiling as of now and he's recovering. It is good as our kid will recover quickly and I am confident of this currently. He is in the ICU presently," Sharma told IANS from Dehradun, where he had gone to meet Pant.

On Friday morning, Pant, 25, suffered multiple injuries when his car collided with a road divider and caught fire on the Delhi-Dehradun highway. A serious car accident happened between Manglaur and Narsan in the Haridwar district in the state of Uttarakhand.

Read Also
ON CAMERA: Moment Rishabh Pant's car crashed into divider caught on CCTV; video surfaces
article-image

He has been admitted to Max Hospital in Dehradun after being initially taken to Saksham Hospital Multispecialty and Trauma Centre. Pant was on his way to his hometown Roorkee from New Delhi.

Earlier, DDCA President Rohan Jaitley had said if needed and medically advisable, his organisation will airlift Pant from Dehradun to New Delhi for his plastic surgery. But Sharma said the future plan for Pant's treatment will be decided by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)

Read Also
Rishabh Pant accident: Cricketer likely to be airlifted to Delhi for plastic surgery, says DDCA...
article-image

"The future plan of the treatment will be decided by the BCCI. BCCI are the one authorised to decide this. I went out of courtesy as a family as Rohan Jaitley said me to go and meet him. Rishabh Pant is just like our kid and boosts his morale of him and see what the situation is."

He added that as of now, there is no such need to airlift Pant to Delhi. "As of now, there is no need as it doesn't look like that. Whatever rest has to be done will be decided by the BCCI. They will discuss with his family and see what has to be done. Wherever the best treatment will happen, they will do it."

On Friday evening, a medical bulletin said the results of Pant's MRI of the brain and spine are normal. It added that Pant also underwent plastic surgery to manage his facial injuries, lacerated wounds and abrasions while the MRI scans of his ankle and knee have been postponed till Saturday because of pain and swelling.

Read Also
Rishabh Pant accident: Cricketer undergoes plastic surgery on injured forehead
article-image

As per an official statement from the BCCI on Friday afternoon, Pant has two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee and has also hurt his right wrist, ankle, and toe and has suffered abrasion injuries on his back after the car accident.

Read Also
'Rishabh’s condition remains stable': BCCI gives huge update on injured cricketer
article-image

Pant was part of the India Test squad that sealed a 2-0 series victory over Bangladesh a couple of days ago in Dhaka, where he hit a match-winning 93 in the first innings of the second Test at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium. He was not named in India's T20I and ODI squads for matches against Sri Lanka starting from January 3.

Read Also
Rishabh Pant accident: Cricketer to miss India vs Australia series, entire IPL 2023?
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

'Rishabh Pant is in ICU, but fine': DDCA Director Shyam Sharma on injured cricketer's condition...

'Rishabh Pant is in ICU, but fine': DDCA Director Shyam Sharma on injured cricketer's condition...

Rishabh Pant accident: Cricketer undergoes plastic surgery on injured forehead

Rishabh Pant accident: Cricketer undergoes plastic surgery on injured forehead

Rishabh Pant accident: Cricketer to miss India vs Australia series, entire IPL 2023?

Rishabh Pant accident: Cricketer to miss India vs Australia series, entire IPL 2023?

'Poor show against Pak forced India to change captain': Ramiz Raja makes shocking claim

'Poor show against Pak forced India to change captain': Ramiz Raja makes shocking claim

'I’m thrilled': Cristiano Ronaldo after becoming highest-paid sportsman ever following Al Nassr...

'I’m thrilled': Cristiano Ronaldo after becoming highest-paid sportsman ever following Al Nassr...