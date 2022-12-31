Rishabh Pant accident: Cricketer undergoes plastic surgery on injured forehead

Injured India cricketer Rishabh Pant underwent plastic surgery on his forehead for injury resulting from the burn he suffered in the car accident.

The accident took place in the early hours of Friday, when Pant was driving to Roorkee from Delhi. His car, which was severely damaged in the accident, is reported to have hit the divider on the road and subsequently caught fire on the Delhi-Dehradun highway.

Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) Director Shyam Sharma had said if needed and medically advisable, his organisation will airlift Pant from Dehradun to New Delhi for plastic surgery.

"Rishabh Pant underwent a minor plastic surgery near his forehead. 'A 3-member DDCA team is reaching Dehradun in an hour. BCCI is constantly in touch with the doctors at Max Hospital and with Pant's family. He is currently stable and out of danger. We are yet to decide whether he needs to be shifted to Delhi or not," said DDCA director Shyam Sharma to NDTV.

Meanwhile, the results of Pant's MRI of the brain and spine are normal, said a medical bulletin, after the cricketer suffered in a serious car accident near Roorkee, Uttarakhand on Friday morning.

Pant has two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee and has also hurt his right wrist, ankle, and toe and has suffered abrasion injuries on his back.