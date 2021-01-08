Constancy Affirmation: NJ Reddy, YPV Sadhana

Positive affirmations are very important. They help you lift up to a positive frame of mind. They also help with positive programming. This is more effective when practiced after erasing the unwholesome thoughts and emotions. It also develops your Ajna chakram, the centre for discretion, will power and connectivity to Causal plane.

Your beliefs, perceptions and feelings also govern your health and ability to perform. For example, negative thoughts and fears about your health and recovery may delay your healing. Such thoughts are detrimental for your health! It’s mind over matter! Erase them all using your will in Ajna and Divine energy from Crown! And then make positive affirmations! Keep certain positive affirmations handy to assert after erasing undesirable opinions, ideas and feelings to replace the old, habitual patterns, habits and reactions. This is analogous to planting right seeds after the de-weeding process. You may use any affirmations or statements made by great people, such as, “Every day, in every way, I’m getting better and better”, by Emile Coue or Soul Affirmation or even Constancy Affirmation.

Constancy Affirmation is an Atmic plane affirmation. It has a 5-pointed star which represents the Will aspect that manifests as emotional commitment. Components of Constancy affirmation help you to keep your Heart chakram bigger and to radiate goodness. By analysing and imbibing each statement of the Constancy affirmation, you can lift up step by step to the Atmic plane. To understand the various planes of manifestation, you may refer to the articles on “Great Invocation” or “Path of Spirituality: Stages Towards Achieving Oneness with the Spirit and Beyond”. Let us consider each statement of the Constancy Affirmation in detail.

1. “I AM constantly radiating Goodness.”

You radiate goodness to people around in thoughts, feelings, speech and action. You visualise only positive, i.e., you breed no restrictive, limiting or injurious thoughts about others. You constantly try to understand the needs of others and ways and means to address them. Your words are uplifting and nurturing, there is a clear intention of enriching and elevating others. You make others feel warm and comfortable in your presence. You do acts of kindness to address the needs of others. You are continually radiating goodness. At no point anything that is disagreeable goes out from you. You practice deep level of ahimsa in your deeds, words, emotions and thoughts.

When you get to the Atmic plane, during meditation or other practices, you automatically visualise good for others while being there. So, the way to get into the Atmic plane is by radiating goodness all the time. Not sometimes, but all the time in thoughts, feelings, speech and actions!

2. “I AM constantly maintaining my Heart Chakram bigger.”

The previous statement can be achieved by keeping the Heart chakram bigger. Constancy means focus, will power or dharana. Which implies, you are using Will to maintain the love aspect. By opening the Heart centre and becoming a channel for the Divine, the physical permanent seed which contains the design of the physical and the etheric bodies, and is lodged in the Heart chakram, undergoes modification. You are generating entitlement for the future to become dynamic automatically!

You cannot afford to be sad or be in fear. Your Heart chakram would shrink with these moods. Maintaining heart chakram expanded is a requirement for maintaining good health too. You can come out of psychosomatic ailments due to stress and anxiety. The thymus gland is located near the Heart centre and gets activated when the Heart is open. This strengthens the immune system. Also, you experience calmness, your heart beat slows down, blood pressure normalises and all this is proportional to the size and the duration of the Heart chakram being big.

Additionally, you can manifest your greatness when you maintain your Heart chakram bloomed open! It is also the prosperity chakram. As the Heart centre swells up more and more, the Crown centre opens up. It is in giving that you receive. Consequently, you receive abundant blessings of Ashta Lakshmi of prosperity, strength, courage, health, knowledge, success, financial abundance and are even bestowed with the fortune of offspring in this physical world.

You may use various techniques to expand your Heart centre, like, smiling, sharing, nurturing, tithing, forgiving, empathizing, healing, doing Rhythmic Yogic Breathing, feeling grateful, practicing loving kindness meditations, such as, Planetary Peace Meditation or Metta Meditation, etc. This affirmation specifies few more ways to maintain the Heart big. Refer the next statement.

3. “I AM constantly doing Inner Reflection and I AM being aware of the inner state all the time.”

Arise to a temperament of being always aware of your inner state. That is, being aware of the thoughts and feelings in your mind. You may start with observing your breath. Whenever it becomes erratic, you know there is some disturbance. You may try to identify the thoughts and emotions causing this turbulence within. If you can recognise that you are not these thoughts and emotions, you can easily detach from them. By just being aware and not energizing them, they vanish or get dropped.

Be alert and if required, eliminate what is pulling your Heart chakram down. Take a look at the next statement.

4. “I AM erasing the unwholesome thoughts and emotional instantly.”

When you are aware that you are getting influenced by these thoughts and emotions, take instant action. Erase all the unpleasant thoughts and distasteful emotions by touching your Ajna with the fingers of the left hand and erase using the right hand while focusing on the Crown for the Divine energy. Failing to do this, will waste your time and also consume your energy. The energy consumed negatively, results in generating negative karma.

With constant awareness, you learn not to identify yourself with these thoughts and emotions. You slowly realise your true nature, that you are the Soul creating these thoughts and emotions. By identifying with the Soul, it becomes very easy to erase any fears, addictions or anything that is unwholesome. Your aura becomes subtler, and expands, lifting you up to higher planes of Intuitional and beyond.

You may use other techniques such as chanting the mantra OM to let go of all the unnecessary vibrations at emotional and mental levels. When you practice in group, it is easier to remove deep rooted tendencies, beliefs and reactions.

Without consciously being aware, you cannot get rid of these behaviours. Hence, maintaining the Heart centre big is very important to have deeper awareness.