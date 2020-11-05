Path of Spirituality - Stages towards achieving oneness with spirit and beyond: NJ Reddy, founder of Yoga Prana Vidya

Aligning with the Purpose of the Divine

The Holy Master or Teacher is connected up significantly and is helping you to connect to that stage. That is why, the purpose of the Divine can be understood through the Holy Masters. The statement in the Great Invocation, “the purpose which the Masters (or Holy Masters) know and serve”, shows that they are already serving that purpose. You must identify such a Master or a Teacher, who is aligned with the purpose of the Divine. Then, you will be aligned to the purpose! Sooner than later, you will achieve all that he has achieved, because he is the one who is lifting you up, inspiring others to follow, and making you also motivate others.

To synopsize, you are the Higher Soul, extending into the Incarnated Soul in the Causal plane and extending down into the vehicles of mental, emotional, etheric and physical. In the process, you are developing. The Incarnated Soul experiences Oneness with the Higher Soul at the Causal plane. This is the beginning stage of an Arhat or Paramahansa. The Higher Soul, is further developing in the Intuitional and Atmic planes. The Arhat at these levels is more developed and is becoming a Full Arhat. And when he substantially connects to the Divine Spark or Paramatma, he can say “I am the child of God”. But who is known as the child of God? The Paramatma is the child of God. When you are experiencing Oneness with your Paramatma, you can also say, “I am the child of God”. Hence, when you are saying that you are Paramatma and you are One with God and One with all, it signifies “Aham Brahmaswi”, and “Prajnanam Brahman”. That is, everything is part of Brahman, all are One, there is no separation! Everyone is evolving, all consciousness is One, so there is only Oneness.

We experience this state towards the end of Planetary Peace Meditation. In that particular moment, at the time when your consciousness is up, and it can be taken up further, you can say that we are all children of God. So, these Great Beings who have developed, are God realized, have moved further up and become Avatars, like, Lord Krishna, Lord Rama, Christ, Tirthankaras, Bodhisattvas, Buddhas, are all highly developed Paramatmas!

Development of Paramatma

How long you will be a child of God? The child of God grows from infancy. As the child of God grows, he becomes little independent, handles his own affairs, manages his own job. This child who is independently developed and is taking full responsibility, is now matured to become a Son of God. However, this takes a long time.

This Son of God is recognized as an Avatar. Thus, all these Avatars are actually like our elder brothers. They have no choice but to help us because we are also children of God. He is only a developed child of God. He has a responsibility to help all of us. Therefore, the Nirmanakayas, Bodhisattvas and Buddhas who need not incarnate (but incarnate occasionally for a purpose), who can move up, are still waiting for our development. There are many highly developed ones who are not transiting further for the sake of humanity. That is a great sacrifice by them. The Love aspect makes them hold on. There is a great difference between a child of God and a Son of God, in terms of the evolutionary process, but still all are children of God.