Ahimsa Parmo Dharma: NJ Reddy, founder of Yoga Prana Vidya

Ahimsa to Self

At Physical Level:

Do not indulge in things that are not healthy for the body. Avoid addictions, wrong food habits, overeating, being workaholic. Sometimes you may be overworked for a particular time, however, it should not become a routine. Take enough rest.

In the name of sacrifice, you harm your body. For the sake of taking care of your family, you work excessively and damage your body. This is Himsa because you may become a burden for your family if you fall sick. If you leave the body early, you will cause tremendous pain to your family. Are you not concerned about your family or those who are dependent on you? What will happen to them? Therefore, maintaining your health is Ahimsa! Eating right, doing right exercise, chewing well, moderation in work along with joyful interest and enthusiasm, sleeping well and relaxing your body are all part of practicing Ahimsa!

When you are sitting, try to be comfortable and relaxed. Say, you are going in a vehicle, be relaxed. The driver is driving and if you are tensed all the time, then it is Himsa to yourself and also pressure on the driver. Hence, practice very high level of Ahimsa to self and others.

In Emotions:

What are the emotions you are experiencing, what is it that you are radiating? It affects people around apart from affecting yourself and can also lead to psychosomatic ailments. People having health problems, such as, high BP or diabetes, generally have psychosomatic issues, like, having negative thoughts, harbouring undesirable feelings, anger, frustration, resentment, etc. They are also radiating these vibrations in their near vicinity. Therefore, affecting others around in the immediate environment.

Come out of Remorse! “I should have done like this or I shouldn’t have done like this.” Avoid excessive mental criticism directed to yourself. You must come into a state of comfort with self, joyfulness towards self. You have to work on, “Why am I not joyful?” What do I need? What gives Joy? You may trick yourself into thinking that achieving this or that can give you joy. Look at the people who have these things. Are they having joy? It’s an internal factor, doesn’t depend on things or accomplishments outside.

In Thoughts:

Watch what you think about yourself. Do not put yourself down. Putting restricting and limiting thoughts towards yourself is Himsa. This is practicing non-injury at a deeper level. Therefore, discernment is required, without which you cannot practice deeper level of Ahimsa.

Observe where your mind is wandering, what thoughts are you pursuing, what fears are bothering you, what doubts are you stuck with? These have a direct effect on your health and others around.

Hence, encourage right thoughts, positive and uplifting thoughts, positive visualisations, but remove wrong thoughts; boost right emotions, warm, nurturing, loving feelings and take away undesirable emotions; use right speech plus put off injurious and abusive speech.

How can you remove these tendencies of thoughts, feelings and speech? We shall discuss this shortly.

Ahimsa towards Others

At Physical Level:

How are you dealing with people? Are you showing anger, in your eyes, expression, other body movements? Is your body relaxed or stressed, contracted or relaxed? In stress, all the time the muscles are moving, i.e., fidgeting the hands or tapping your legs. Stress is moving you and you are strewing stress in your environment!

Consequently, if you are relaxed, you are showing Ahimsa to yourself and to others as others can get affected by your expressions.

Do you slam something on the table when upset? Some people bang utensils, books or doors. What is the energy or emotion released? What could be the thinking at that point? This kind of releasing of the energy can be damaging to yourself and others. Kindly note that you cannot damage others without damaging yourself! Ahimsa at physical level is of utmost importance. Actions of screaming, yelling, throwing, hitting can be excessive and harmful to your own body and others.

Find various ways of expending this energy that gets released through arms and legs due to the adrenaline rush in the body when in stress! Disburse this energy from hands and legs by squeezing on a ball, pushing on the chair or wall without even others noticing it, walking, pushing on the floor with feet, doing some work around the house, etc! You may observe your breath when upset. You will find it to be erratic. Practice Rhythmic Yogic Breathing exercise to calm down.