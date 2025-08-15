Janmashtami 2025: 7 Radha-Krishna Temples To Visit In India

By: Rahul M | August 15, 2025

Janmashtami, also known as Krishna Janmashtsmi is a Hindu Festival that is mostly celebrated in Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Tamil Nadu. On the occasion of the auspicious festival, visit some of the revered Radha-Krishna temples in India.

Prem Mandir is located in Vrindavan near Mathura district of Uttar Pradesh. It is one of the most famous Radha-Krishna temples in India.

Shri Radha Madan Mohan Temple is one of the oldest temples in Vrindavan. It is built in the Nagara style and is situated on the bank of the Yamuna River.

The Sri Radha Raman Temple is another temple which is located in Vrindavan. It was established by Gopal Bhatta Goswami, one of the six Goswamis of Vrindavan, around 1542 AD.

Shri Radha Damodar Temple in Uttar Pradesh is considered one of the holiest and oldest in Vrindavan.

Sri Sri Radha Rasabihari Temple is a magnificent marble temple complex which is situated in Juhu, Mumbai. The white and red marble temple is also known as ISKCON Temple.

Radha Krishna Vivah Sthali is a Hindu temple which is home to Goddess Radha and Lord Krishna.

Shri Radhavallabh Lal Ji Temple, also known as Radhavallabh Temple in Mathura, is an ancient temple that was established in the 16th century.

