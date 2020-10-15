Deeper Inner Forgiveness: NJ Reddy, founder of Yoga Prana Vidya

Last week we had discussed about killing the sense of separation and discomfort and also regarding the practice of forgiveness. Let us further our discussion with the practice of deeper inner forgiveness in cases where you are struggling to forgive any specific person.

Let us first recapitulate what was discussed in the previous article. We mentioned that reducing duality or sense of separateness leads you to Oneness. Reducing discomfort, being patient and tolerant also guides you to Oneness. Viewing from others point of view helps experience Oneness too. By recognising and respecting the divinity in others around, you can imbibe the great qualities from them. In every situation you must practice proper forgiveness sadhana in order to internally forgive yourself and those who caused pain to you, and ask for sincere forgiveness from them.

If you have forgiven one difficult person, then forgiveness becomes easy for you with others. This is like crossing the top most peak while flying. Then all other peaks are below your sight. Future feels smooth. In order to forgive such people, practice deeper forgiveness without blaming the other person, about seven times daily and seven repetitions each time, till the issue is resolved. That is, practice until you no more get triggered by this person and also learn your lessons.

Pressure is applied on you because you have a karma to receive it. When someone is troubling you, check for what are you contributing from inside, in your thoughts, feelings and in your discomfort at various levels? You are also responsible for prolonging and escalating the problem. You must work on yourself and overcome these tendencies. If you learn your lessons, the situation will not repeat, even with any other person in future.

Practice Forgiveness 7 times 7

If you are practicing our 3 daily live sessions, then you are practicing forgiveness in a group. So, that counts for 3 times of practice already. Practice for 4 more times. May be in the morning when you wake up, then around 10:30 am, 4:30 pm and at night before sleeping. Do this for a week and see the result. If you feel benefited, you may continue for another week. If you already feel that you have forgiven these people, you may stop. Else continue for a maximum of 7 weeks. You should be done by then. That probably is the maximum.

Regular Practice of Forgiveness

Put your hands on the heart in namaste position. Imagine all those who troubled you and all those who got troubled by you knowingly or unknowingly, intentionally or unintentionally, directly or indirectly, by your thoughts, feelings, speech or action. Say, “We are children of god, children of the most high! We all make mistakes, in the process of moving from Atma to Mahatma, knowingly or unknowingly”.

Who is right or who is not right is not important. It is important to do the right thing. Right thing is to practice forgiveness in every situation for your own good and to move forward. Later it also becomes possible to imbibe the great qualities from others.

In order to forgive and imbibe the good qualities from others, say, “Atma Namaste, I salute the divinity in all of you. I recognize and respect the divinity in all of you. I forgive you because that is the right thing to do without any condition, I simply forgive all of you. I ask for sincere forgiveness from all those who got troubled by me. I make sincere and continuous effort not to repeat the mistakes. Please pardon me. I forgive myself and move forward. May I learn the lessons. May you be blessed with physical and inner healing and lift into higher emotional state. May you get divine guidance to go in right direction and get divine help and protection.”

Imagine they are going in right direction, uplifting and becoming better. Visualise them experiencing higher level of peace, having activated heart chakras and getting guidance to go in right direction. Imagine they are taking right steps and doing what is right. Do not visualise that they do this or that, but wish that they do right and go in right direction.

“May we experience peace. May peace be upon you, all connected to you and all your environments; peace be upon me, all connected to me and all my environments.”

Chant shanti mantra with awareness and compassion. Radiate peace to all of them including yourselves.

Chant, “Om Shanti, Shanti, Shanti, Om”, a few times.

Say, “I release, go in peace. Peace be upon all”. Relax.

Now, start the second practice of 7 times 7.

Second Time for the Specific Person

Imagine that one person, whom you are not able to forgive for a long time, about whom you think most of the time and hold responsible for your condition.

Put your hands on the heart, imagine the person in front of you. Say,

“Atma Namaste!

I salute the divinity in you. I recognize and respect the divinity in you. I forgive you for all the pain that you have caused me by thoughts, feelings, speech, action and for the persistent condition or pressure put by you.

I ask for sincere forgiveness from you. I seek forgiveness for whatever pain that I caused you in my thoughts, feelings, speech or action.

We are all children of god. Thank you for strengthening my inner muscles. Viewing from a higher point of view, all are one. We are not separate and I am very grateful to you for accelerating my spiritual development. May we both go in right direction, peace be upon both of us and our environments, may we harmonize conflicting factors. May we be guided in right direction, blessed and protected. May you be blessed with physical and inner healing, may you uplift into higher emotional state, maintain calmness, may you be blessed with success in this life and achieve all your targets. Go in peace”.

Chant the shanti mantra with awareness and compassion, “Om Shanti Shanti Shanti Om”, 3 times.

Third Iteration

Imagine this person becoming better and you are becoming better in your interaction with him/her. Again, put your hands at the heart centre, smile.

Affirm: “We are part of the divine, I recognize and respect the divinity in you. We are all in the process of evolution. We all make mistakes. I stop exacting on you. May you stop exacting on me. Thank you for being part of my life. I am very grateful to you for strengthening my inner muscles, for spiritually uplifting me, for being with me. May you go in right direction. May you uplift into higher emotional state. May your heart chakra be activated”. Feel it!

“May we experience peace, may we be divinely guided into right direction, may we address the causes. May you be blessed with good health and happiness. Peace be upon you, peace upon me, peace be upon our environment. Go in peace.”

Hands in the blessing position. Again, chant the shanti mantra, “Om Shanti, Shanti, Shanti, Om”, couple of times.

Observe your inner state. Remember, you are the soul with bodies Then, you can easily forgive and bless.

Fourth Repetition

Imagine the same person in front of you.

Say: “Atma namaste,

I salute the divinity in you, I recognize and respect the divinity in you. You are part of God, extension from the child of God and we are all manifested Gods.

The process of our spiritual evolution involves mistakes. That’s not a big deal.

I forgive you and ask for sincere forgiveness from you. I forgive all the not so good thoughts, feelings, speech and action expressed by you.

I ask for sincere forgiveness for my own thoughts and feelings which have not been kind and the resultant speech or action. Please pardon me, I will make sincere effort to improve.

May you address the cause and accomplish the purpose of this incarnation. Thank you for uplifting me, strengthening my inner muscles and accelerating my spiritual progress. I am very grateful to you,

Now it is time we harmonize and go in right direction and let go of the past.

You be blessed, may we maintain higher emotional state. Peace be upon you, peace be upon me and peace be upon all of our environments. Go in peace”.

Chant the shanti mantra “Om, Shanti, Shanti, Shanti, Om”, a few times. Be in peace.

Fifth time

Again, put your hands at the heart centre, imagine the person in front of you.

Affirm: “Atma Namaste, I salute the divinity in you, I recognize and respect the divinity in you.

By being harsh to me, you have generated negative entitlement. Being harsh to you, even I have generated negative entitlement. Both of us have done it, in our thoughts, feelings, speech or action. May we neutralize this and forgive each other.

My thoughts and feelings have not been kind, that’s not healthy. I now visualize only positive for you, radiate only wholesome feelings towards you.

You have uplifted me spiritually by pressurizing and strengthened my inner muscles. I am very grateful for this. Else, I would not have got that much upliftment. I recognize this and may you get released from the burden of causing pain to me and I be released from the burden of causing pain to you.

May we both be blessed and protected. May we move in right direction in a harmonious manner, may we address the issues with mutual respect and concern, address the needs of each other with compassion and discomfort between us be removed.

May we feel comfort with each other in thoughts, in feelings, in speech, in action; comfort with each other in physical, emotional and mental levels.

Spiritually we are one. May we be blessed with greater inner peace and achieve the purpose of this incarnation.

Peace be upon us and our environments. Go in peace and remain in peace”.

Chant the shanti mantra, “Om Shanti, Shanti, Shanti, Om”, a few times.

Be still, be aware of your inner state.

Sixth Iteration

Visualise this person again. What is your feeling now?

Affirm, “We are the children of god. We are the Higher Soul. I surrender to the Spiritual Teacher, to the Parama Gurus and to the Parabrahman, that this lack of forgiveness in me towards anyone and inability to forgive myself and inability to ask for forgiveness, especially to this person at all levels of mental, emotional, etheric and physical; all discomfort with this person; all the negative thoughts, feelings, speech and action directed to this person; and inability to accept this person as he is, be disintegrated and directed deep in to the Earth from all my systems at all levels.”

“I seek your blessings, I surrender. The divine energies and blessings coming from the Supreme Parabrahman passing through the Parama Gurus, passing through and guided by the Spiritual Teacher, may lack of tolerance and patience, any tendency to blame, any tendency to wish bad and inability to recognize and respect the divinity in this person or anyone, any lack of forgiveness tendency to anyone, to myself, and specially to this person, be disintegrated. With the divine energies and blessings flowing through my soul, through my vehicles (mental, emotional, etheric and physical bodies), may all these tendencies be continuously disintegrated, directed deep into the Earth, further disintegrated, dispersed into mother Earth, right now! I surrender to you.”

“May we be blessed to harmonize conflicting factors, let go of the past and move forward. May we be blessed with physical and inner healing; may we make right targets and go in right direction. May peace be upon us and our environments. May we be blessed with peace at all levels. We seek your blessings.”

Chant the shanti mantra, “Om Shanti Shanti Shanti om”, a few times.

Seventh and Final Repetition

Imagine the person in front of you. Put hands at the heart centre in namaste position.

Say, “Atma namaste, I salute the divinity in you, I recognize and respect the divinity in you. We are all part of the divine. I am very grateful to you for strengthening my inner muscles and accelerating my spiritual progress”.

“May any negativity in our relationship be neutralized, may we be blessed and may peace be upon both of us. All discomfort be dissolved at physical, etheric, emotional and mental levels. May we be divinely guided”.

“Whatever is remaining between us be resolved, may we harmonize conflicting factors. May we go issue based, not personality based. May we go issue by issue and resolve it and not extend it to all others areas of life. May we isolate and resolve each individual issue to meet the need of each other with compassion. May we put aside things that cause discomfort, resolve it when time comes. As and when the issues keep emerging on a day to day basis, we resolve it then and there. May we not allow it to build up”.

“May complete hatred, enmity and discomfort between us be neutralized. If our relationship cannot become positive, may it at least become neutral. Only what is good and wholesome go out of my mind (in thoughts and feelings) and mouth (in speech) and also in my actions. May I radiate only goodness towards you. May best happen to you”.

“May peace be upon both of us, may we be blessed with inner and physical healing, go in right direction, accomplish the purposes of our life properly and rapidly”.

Chant the shanti mantra, “Om Shanti Om Shanti Om Shanti Om”.

“Go in peace; I release. Peace be upon all; I radiate peace to all”!

“Let entire Earth, every person every being and all sentients beings in physical, etheric, emotional and mental levels be blessed with peace”!

If you understand a topic from multiple points of view, you will be motivated to do the practice with feeling, alertness and awareness. You achieve great success in doing such sadhana. It is no more a ritual. It is reality, when done with awareness!

You may check our YPV Sadhana app for the guided track on the general forgiveness practice. This app also has guided tracks for exercises, breathing exercises and Planetary Peace Meditation. These techniques also help boost your immunity.

You may also try our daily live sessions on Facebook for the practice of forgiveness; being aware of your thoughts, emotions and working on them; breathing exercises, meditation and channelling blessings to the entire Earth in these tough times. These live sessions are now extended up to 31st December 2020 @ www.facebook.com/ShriNJReddy

. Timings: Morning 7.15 AM, Afternoon 1.00 PM, Evening 6.30 PM.