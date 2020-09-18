Lifestyle and Livelihood: NJ Reddy, founder of Yoga Prana Vidya

The advancement in lifestyle must also be apparent in the time that you have for yourself than you had previously. With more gadgets, work must be effortless and quicker. For example, the time and effort spent in manual grinding has drastically come down with the advent of a mixer. With a modern appliance, time is significantly saved. Even with transportation, time is greatly spared. You don't have to walk farther distances. Multiple modes of transport are available within the reach of almost everyone. If you don't have more time for yourself to do what you want and if you are not happier than before, then there is some issue with your lifestyle.

Lord Buddha’s teaching on the noble eight-fold path, the path towards overcoming dukkha, includes lifestyle and livelihood as one of the important objects. You must look at lifestyle in relation to your own health and happiness and also with regards to moderation, self-discipline and spirituality. You must progress in a holistic manner. Your livelihood should not be causing pain to others. Your trade should not be at the cost of somebody’s loss. Your job should not be such that you create products that cause health problems to others. Instead your livelihood should enrich humanity as a whole and not cause agony. Therefore, dealing with weapons that go into wrong hands; trading drugs, which affect the health of many young people; manufacturing products which involve tobacco, etc., can have serious consequences. If you are involved in such kind of livelihood, you must change it. Also, you have to live a life of moderation, not excessiveness.

Balancing Life

You must balance life. All kinds of excessiveness, including addictions and things which cause you loss of health must be avoided. Excessiveness will lead you into trouble. For example, greed can pull you down one day. Investing all your resources in one place out of greed is risky. Anyone who is greedy, may land in serious trouble one day. The sooner the better, as he can recover from the loss. With delay, recovery becomes difficult. Like, people put all their money and even borrowed resources into real estate properties that have some drawback or in certain speculative stocks and later are in trouble. You must balance your investments. Greed is one of the very serious issues. Similarly, stinginess is not good.

Balance light, love and power aspects in your life. That’s the right lifestyle. Power without love manifests as cruelty. Having power, but lacking intelligence, results in wastage of resources. Love with no intelligence or power leads to chaos. You must balance love and compassion with severity. All three aspects are required. Any excessiveness of one aspect causes problem.

You must have self-discipline. You must propel yourself to do what is right. Do time management. Use your time properly to sustain and maintain good health. You must have a moderate lifestyle and move towards nature. Everyone, whether an individual, a family, a nation or the entire world, must value one’s own origin, the Earth and the nature. Mother may bend rules sometimes in certain special circumstance for her children. But Mother Nature does not bend any rules. It is better for humanity to realise this and mend its ways by respecting ecological limits, containing pollution of the living Earth, conserving natural resources and in general focusing on human well-being. Otherwise, we will be forced to learn the lessons the hard way.