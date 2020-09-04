Liberation through mindfulness (Part 1): NJ Reddy, founder of Yoga Prana Vidya

Mindfulness is a state of being aware of the present moment without any expectation or judgment. You may start becoming more aware of your feelings and thoughts. You probably may be able to step back and just accept them. It can help you listen in detail, appreciate others better and not react instantly by being carried away by emotions.

Through practice of awareness meditation, you can cultivate this state of mind that helps you to be mindful whenever you wish to.

Quick Look at Awareness Meditation

Awareness meditation or Breathing meditation in itself increases insight as you progress. This meditation has many stages. The two main stages are object meditation and insight meditation.

1. Object Meditation: This meditation is also known as Samatha Meditation and gives rise to an increase in concentration. In this, the object of meditation is the place where the breath touches the body first while inhaling (or last while exhaling). That is generally the tip of the nose. Concentrate on the object (i.e. keep the mind on the object) as you inhale and exhale. The important points are as follows:

· Do not control the breathing, only focus on the object.

· Be in the present and with the object. Do not go into the past or future. As the mind goes away to the past or future thoughts, don't worry, but get back to the object of meditation. Slowly, the number of thoughts reduces.

· Do not over stress. Practice regularly. You will slowly develop prolonged concentration or Dharana.

· Doing physical exercises, rhythmic yogic breathing and/or balancing breathing, inner reflection on virtues before meditation; connecting the tongue to the upper palate and maintaining correct posture with spine erect during meditation, makes it very easy and fast to achieve concentration.

· Continue this meditation till you are able to really maintain the focus and get sensation or vibration of the object (nose). Then, you are ready to go to the second stage.

2. Insight Meditation or Awareness Meditation or Dhyana. This is also a kind of Vippasana Meditation. Continue in the same way further from object meditation. Instead of concentrating at one point on the object, shift the awareness from beginning of breathing to end of breathing while inhaling and while exhaling from beginning of exhaling to end of exhaling. Again, do not control the breathing, just be aware of it. This meditation goes through the following stages:

· Shift the awareness from Nose to Navel while inhaling and from Navel to Nose while exhaling, i.e. be aware of beginning and end.

· Once this is achieved, be aware of beginning, middle and end, while inhaling and exhaling.

· As concentration increases, divide the inhaling / exhaling periods into more and more number of points as possible and shift the awareness from one point to other, as you inhale and exhale. Do not get stuck at any point. Move the awareness as if the mind is on a swing. Prolonged awareness is also known as Dhyana.

· As you shift the awareness from one point to the next point, realize the cessation of awareness at the previous point. As you realize the impermanence of the phenomenon, you tend to become equanimous.

· As you continue the effort energetically and with joyful interest, you start realizing everything as transient, impermanent, unsatisfactory and egoless.

· You can continue this Awareness of breathing even while you are getting ready, while walking or in between working, while resting and before sleeping while lying down supine. You come to a stage where you are mindful of your breathing for a long time and body gets the desired rest even though you sleep for a short while.

· The process will lead you to be aware of the inner state all the time, to the permanent removal of hindrances and realization of deeper truth. Thus, you can attain Arhat-ship. Alternately, you may realize voidness (Shunyata) and become a full Arhat. It of course takes time to achieve this state.