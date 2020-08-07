Guru Poornima: NJ Reddy, founder of Yoga Prana Vidya

The Guru of a Himalayan Master calls him once and expresses, “Good News is that you achieved Soul realization! Now run away from here, before others get to know and kill you”. (This is because he came much later than other students to that school, and others could not still achieve the result). So, jealous among the sadhaks is inevitable. You must watch out for jealous or fear that arises due to will within you. Internally, you may not want others to be better than you. Generate successful students and help others grow. Be happy with their success.

Guru Padmasambhava who was Lord Rama and a high Priest named Nefertem in some of his previous incarnations, has evolved many systems. He was born illumined and was known as the Vajra Guru. He propagated the Vajrayana tradition. His senior most disciple, Chohan Jig Mei Lingpa compiled the Nyingmapa tradition which contained the highest teachings at that point of time. These teachings are integrated in the present Yoga Prana Vidya (YPV) system and Arhat Yoga.

Guru Padmasambhava pointed out that if you want to know your past, take a look at your present condition. And if you want to know your future, check your present actions. So, reflect on what you are doing now.

Yogi Ramacharaka, a pseudonym of one of the religious leaders of America, William Walker Atkinson, has presented his scientific deep study on the importance of physical exercises, breathing exercises, diet and healing. These are steps towards proper, safer and deeper union with the Higher or real Yoga. Following his book on “Hatha Yoga” can help you become a Paramahansa.

Each Guru takes you up using either Karma Yoga, Jnana Yoga, Bhakti Yoga, Raja Yoga, etc. In YPV and Arhat Yoga, all these yogas are integrated, making it one of the most advanced, integrated and holistic systems of the present times.

Swami Sivananda Saraswati, a renowned spiritual teacher, had alleged that attainment of a qualified Guru is the only means to realising Jnana. He suggested that there is no difference between Guru and Atma Jnana. If you do not find a Guru, then try to follow or analyse the teachings of some Great Ones, like, Adi Shankara, Dattatreya, Dakshinamurthy, etc.

Dakshinamurthy, an avatar of Lord Shiva, who is respected as a Guru of all types of knowledge, focussed his teaching on purification. He is seen with the Chin Mudra and facing the southern direction. Each of the little, ring and middle fingers represent eternal Ananda or bliss, eternal Chit or consciousness and Sat which means true eternal existence. The thumb and the index finger in the mudra, represent the Supreme God who is unmanifest (thumb) and in manifestation (index finger); united as One! So, the mudra implies, the Supreme God when manifests is a Sat-Chit-Ananda swarupa – Also, Sat (lower aspect is physical), Chit (lower aspect is mind), Ananda (peace and bliss at lower levels experienced at emotional level)!

Guru Govind Singh, a warrior and one of the famous spiritual Sikh Guru’s, had demonstrated the path of progress by sacrifice and service. Prophet Muhammed, the founder of Islam, also promoted the path of sacrifice and service.

Sri Ramana Maharishi, one of the famous sages, had revealed the path of self-enquiry as the ultimate practice or direct meditation. When someone asked Ramana Maharishi, about how to deal with others, he exclaimed, “THERE ARE NO OTHERS!”. He could make such a profound statement, as he was always in oneness with the higher self and oneness with all. He urged people to reflect within, “Who am I?” so that they can have a direct experience of their self. He described the state beyond Turiya (that is, beyond the Intuitional plane), as higher Samadhi. He illustrated the ultimate Sahaja Nirvikalpa Samadhi!