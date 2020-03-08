Life is dynamic, ‘I Ching’ guides us on changing future: NJ Reddy, founder of Yoga Prana Vidya

Indore: Life is dynamic and though there is something called destiny, we can bring changes with the right guidance. This was stated by Yoga Prana Vidya (YPV) ashram founder NJ Reddy at the one-day I Ching divination workshop held at Fairfield Marriott on Sunday.

“I Ching translated as Book of Changes or Classic of Changes, is an ancient Chinese divination text and the oldest of the Chinese classics,” Reddy said. This book has 64 possibilities that guide a person on how to work through changes in life.

“We often ponder upon possibilities as to whether we should do something, but the truth is that it is not just one yes or no. It is a combination of possibilities,” Reddy said. He said life is dynamic and so we should learn to deal with possibilities and not limit it to yes or no.

“People often get confused with the idea of destiny and wonder if they can change anything, the truth is they can, because even after destiny, life is dynamic. Changes are based on our actions,” Reddy said. He gave example of illness that will continue if we don’t address the causes.

“In this workshop, we are learning about divine inspiration, that is, connecting with the divine and learning to use I Ching for guidance. It requires having clarity and developing connectivity with divine power,” Reddy said. Over 80 regular practitioners of YPV meditation from all over country participated in the workshop. Senior YPV healer Vishakha Karnani coordinated the event and explained I Ching to participants.