Metta or Karuna Meditation: NJ Reddy, founder of Yoga Prana Vidya

Elucidating the Prayer of Metta

I. May all Sentient Beings in the Mental World, Emotional World, Etheric World including Physical World;

In all Ten Directions (Eight Directions, Above and Below), be Blessed,

By the Universal Supreme God, All the Great Great Ones! (All the Great Buddhas and Bodhisattvas).

Metta means compassion or karuna, in thinking, feeling, speech and deeds. This prayer is intended for all the sentient beings, i.e., beings from the mineral kingdom, plant kingdom, animal kingdom, human kingdom, angelic (or deva) kingdom and also includes all those who are no longer in the physical body or yet to come into physical existence, but are present in the Etheric, Emotional or Mental planes.

In order to be directing the benevolent thoughts and wishes to all these planes, to elevate and hearten all these beings, we need to raise ourselves up to the Intuitional, also known as the Buddhic plane.

Out of the 7 planes of manifestation, in the top two, Adi and Anupada planes are the Buddhas and Bodhisattvas. Their consciousness descends down up to the Intuitional plane. Only when you come in touch with this plane, can you disperse these greater Divine energies to others. And so, you are a medium between the Divine and the Mother Earth to support with compassionate, soothing, restorative energies to all.

The prayer requests energies from the Supreme Being, Buddha Shakyamuni, Buddha Avalokiteshvara, Buddha Padmasambhava along with all the Great Great Ones known as Avatars, Tirthankaras, Buddhas, Bodhisattvas and Spiritual Elders in different traditions. Divine energies are at a higher frequency, which are difficult to handle. They must be stepped down with the help of a Guru. Gurus and Higher beings are there to dispense the energy through you.

When you become a channel for these energies, you are Divinely guided. You also realise that the soul nature is deeper inner peace, Divine bliss and Divine oneness! However, to just be in bliss is not sufficient; being an instrument and working for the Divine is indispensable. You are purified and healed in this process. Like, constant flow of water purifies the pipeline, in the same manner your energy centres get purified and also develop in this course of action. Hence, more and more energy can be guided to all the sentient beings through you.

II. May the Mind of all the sentient beings be filled with Divine light!

First step of the metta prayer is to request for deeper insight and awareness for all the sentient beings.

You seek to disseminate knowledge, understanding, wisdom, gratitude and discernment to all the beings. Discernment is to know deeply who you are; your targets for this incarnation; to distinguish what is important; understand the golden rule; appreciate that every soul is pure and there is nobody to be blamed for your conditions; realise that there is no separateness, all are one; purify the lower mind; and to align with a right group.

III. May the Heart of all sentient beings be blessed with Divine love!

Next is the appeal for being a soothing medium of Divine love, to pacify and alleviate any pain; immerse others with peace, spirit of forgiveness; refine and transform all the emotions; fill with hope, faith, joyfulness; infuse sweetness, warmness, tenderness; exhibit compassion; ensure politeness, courteousness; have receptivity, sensitivity and empathy for all kingdoms!

IV. May the Will of all sentient beings be blessed with Divine power!

Will includes purpose and power. We ask for the inner strength to do what is appropriate and to abstain from all unwholesome thoughts, unpleasant feelings, injurious words and harmful actions. Utilise the Golden rule, “Do to others, what you want others to do to you! Do not do to others, what you do not want others to do to you.”

As the Divine energy steps down, it converts into Golden energy and further at etheric level modifies to Brilliant Liquid Golden energy. This energy has the ability to dissolve all the objectionable and unpleasant vibrations of hatred, fears, insecurities, doubt, anger, frustration, domination, terror, revenge, violence, hostility, brutality, stress and lack of forgiveness created by our humanity over a long period of time and still being created. These distasteful vibrations together are known as dweller on the threshold which is like a dark cloud around Mother Earth at Lower Mental and Lower Emotional levels. When these energies descend to Etheric and Physical levels, they can cause havoc on Earth, in terms of natural and man-made calamities. We have witnessed these many times.

When your Crown centre is open and the will aspect, the Ajna centre, is also incited, you can penetrate through the dweller on the threshold and create an opening to the Divine. When you are connected through the Crown, your consciousness is above the dweller on the threshold. The Buddhas and Avatars are above this threshold (in the higher planes) and they wait for us to connect-up in order to flood the Divine energies down to neutralise the threshold energies to some extent. Therefore, this prayer makes this meditation a very powerful technique to serve as an instrument for the betterment of all!

