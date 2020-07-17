The Great Invocation: NJ Reddy, founder of Yoga Prana Vidya

The Great Invocation, is an ancient prayer, directed by the Hierarchy for the benefit of the humanity, to request for the Divine energies for renewing and reviving our Planet. It was conceived to bring down Divine Light, Divine Love and Divine Power on Earth. This prayer was supposedly channelled by the World Teacher, through a Holy Master to protect and restore the Earth from certain vicissitudes, circumstances, wars, calamities and manifest the Divine Plan on Earth!
A “prayer” is something we request for. Whereas, an “invocation” is a prayer with demand! The demand is to heal someone, to connect with the Divine so that we can be a conduit for the higher energy!
Increasing the Entitlement using Heart and the Crown Energy Centres:
By giving and sharing, you get entitled to receive more. To be generous, you must open the Heart centre, build emotional commitment and have compassion. Additionally, in order to gain deeper discernment, you need to be in a state of calmness, for which again, you must first develop the Heart centre.
The centre for Divine entry point is the Crown chakra. However, unless the Heart chakra is opened by giving, the Crown chakra does not open to receive! The Crown is the centre for deeper inner peace. When we channel peace and love through our Heart centre, when we help, serve, nurture, we cultivate human love. When we widen the scope of this compassion by serving in a group, it becomes group love and then slowly swells up into Divine love and compassion to all. In the process you experience union with your Higher Soul or Atma.
Various Planes of Manifestation:
The Supreme God is the source of Divine light, Divine love and Divine power. We humans are instruments in bringing the Divine energies to all the kingdoms of nature, on all planes of manifestation on Earth. The field of manifestation of our humanity and other kingdoms of nature has 7 planes. They are Adi, Anupada, Atmic, Intuitional or Buddhic, Mental, Emotional and Physical planes.
- The Paramatma or the Divine Spark is at the Adi and Anupada planes.
- The Paramatma, like a parent, extends down into many Atmas or Higher Souls at the Atmic, Buddhic and the Higher Mental planes. These Atmas can be equated to many children of the Paramatma.
- Each of these Atmas descends down to the lower worlds of Mental, Emotional and Physical planes as the Jivatma or the Incarnated Soul (from Higher Mental plane and downward).
This Paramatma, multiple Atmas and the corresponding Jivatmas can also be likened to one big transformer, multiple meters and the connection of each meter to a specific house.
The Great Invocation in relation to the Planes of Manifestation:
The Great Invocation has undergone transformation as time passed. Let us discuss this prayer in a new light, corresponding to the different planes of manifestation.
I. FROM THE POINT OF LIGHT WITHIN THE MIND OF GOD,
LET LIGHT STREAM FORTH INTO THE MINDS OF EVERY PERSON EVERY BEING,
LET LIGHT DESCEND ON EARTH.
The mind of God is higher than the Paramatma, i.e., higher than the Adi plane. The Light of God, the Brahma aspect, descends up to the Atmic plane. Let that light from the Supreme God pervade into the Paramatma level, into the Adi, Anupada and also Atmic planes. May this light be directed into our mind, our thinking faculty. This will help us understand the purpose of our life, overcome ignorance, recognise the causes and effects, comprehend the law of karma, grasp the golden rule, regulate our thoughts and transform our feelings. Hence, the darkness and ignorance will go!
II. FROM THE POINT OF LOVE WITHIN THE HEART OF GOD,
LET LOVE STREAM FORTH INTO THE HEARTS OF EVERY PERSON EVERY BEING,
MAY THE WORLD TEACHER, GREAT AVATAR RETURN TO EARTH.
The aspect of love, which is in the heart of God, known as the Divine Love, comes down from a plane above Adi, and descends up to the Anupada plane. This Divine Love encompasses the spirit of forgiveness, loving kindness, peace, empathy and compassion. We are asking for these qualities to be imparted to each one of us.
We are then requesting the great messenger of God, the Avatar from Anupada plane, to manifest in the lower planes, i.e., Physical, Emotional and Mental. When you activate your Heart centre and transmit the blessings of peace, love and forgiveness from it, you allow Him to manifest through you! And so, the Avatar, i.e., Lord Christ, Sri Krishna or Buddha Maitreya, show through your Heart centre. While the Great One, God the Love, is in His own plane, you are becoming an outpost for Him. When you channel the blessings from your Heart centre and through your hands, the blessings are stepped down to etheric and physical levels. As you channel more, you become a better and substantial outpost of His Blessings, and you reach in the lower planes where He cannot!
Therefore, wherever you go, all you need to do is maintain your Heart chakra bigger. There are vicissitudes, difficulties and uncertainties. By maintaining your Heart centre, you can dispense and radiate the Divine Light and Love of God.
III. FROM THE CENTRE WHERE THE WILL OF GOD IS KNOWN
LET PURPOSE GUIDE THE WILL OF EVERY PERSON EVERY BEING;
The will aspect of God is also there above Adi, which descends to the plane of Paramatma, into Adi. From there, it descends down to the Anupada plane and further into the Atmic plane via Anupada.
Hence, the will aspect is present at the Parmatma level (Adi and Anupada planes) and also at our own Higher Soul level (in the Atmic plane).
But our will (the will of human beings) is in the higher part of the Mental plane. Then how do we align and connect our will with this Divine Will of God? As we develop our Crown centre, we get connected to the Great Teachers and Masters who are at a higher level of development. They connect to these higher planes of Atmic and above and know the Divine Will of God. These Great Teachers are Paramhansas who know the purpose and work towards it!
We are appealing that may this purpose influence and direct the will of every person. We are wishing to know our objective!
IV. THE PURPOSE WHICH THE MASTERS/ HOLY MASTERS KNOW AND SERVE.
Though we may not know the purpose, the Masters know it, as they connect to the Atmic plane. The Holy Masters know the purpose because they connect directly to the Parmatma level (Adi and Anupada planes). They are connected there and are working in the lower planes of manifestation.
If we work for their target, the Divine Will is transmitted into our will. The Divine Will has purpose and power. So, we even get power! The purpose which is brought down by the Holy Master, descends to not only the abstract level of the Higher Mental Plane, but also to the Lower Mental level, to make it more tangible! This is spelt out as Great Vision in our Yoga Prana Vidya (YPV) system. That is, to uplift humanity into a Higher Emotional state, so that the harmful, infuriating, violence provoking, fear inducing, repulsive energies that are present on the Mother Earth, are dissolved on a continuous basis. Hence, the YPV group is aligned to bring peace on Earth, sooner than later!
Are you happy with the vicissitudes, problems and violence around in various forms? There is an opportunity in your hands and in the process your soul will develop. As you practice in a group and align with the group, there will be a greater downpour of Divine energies. The process of bringing peace in yourself, your environment and to the entire Earth will be accelerated. Today, peace is a need of all!
V. LET GOODWILL AND THE WILL TO DO GOOD DESCEND ON EARTH.
We are imploring that people not only think of doing good but execute that good! Many people possess valuable and helpful thoughts, have pleasant feelings, say promising words and hold good intentions but they do not exhibit them in good actions. The manifestation of violence is a result of successive failure of earnest and righteous people with good-will and the society to demonstrate justice and morality. Thus, the good intentions must be physicalised!
When your Crown chakra gets activated, you may connect to the Intuitional plane. When you develop further, and are able to connect to the next plane, i.e., the Atmic plane, you come across the purpose of the Divine yourself. The Divine Light, the aspect of Brahma (Divine Light), is found on this Atmic plane. By connecting to it, you start to become a mini co-creator. That is the next stage of Paramahansa, known as the Senior Arhat. You become like Nachiketa! You may refer to a previous article on Nachiketa, to know more.
VI. FROM THE CENTRE WHICH WE CALL THE HUMAN RACE,
LET THE PLAN OF LOVE AND LIGHT WORK OUT;
Human race is coming from the Paramatma, that is, from the Anupada plane! The plan of love is the Divine Love, coming down from the Anupada via the Intuitional plane. It can further decipher through the Emotional and Etheric to manifest in the Physical plane. Under the Divine guidance from the higher planes, you can use your Heart centre to bring this energy down and transform all that is grosser.
VII. AND MAY IT SEAL THE DOOR WHERE EVIL DWELLS.
The evil is our own lower desires, lust, resentment etc., from which we must emerge. These lower attachments cause fear, anger and jealousy. We must transform these lower emotions into higher emotions. Like, we may transform:
- Criticality into wishing good or blessing.
- Anger into self-determination or seeing through other’s need.
- Jealousy into inspiration.
Under the Divine guidance of the Gurus, Parama-Gurus, our Sat-Guru, many helpers, along with their various practices and techniques of forgiveness, Metta meditation, Planetary Peace Meditation, Great Invocation, breathing exercises, Super Brain Asana, inner reflection and firm resolution (IRFR) and Yoga Prana Vidya healing, we can prevent from any further fall or tumble. And in turn make our life better, healthier, nobler, virtuous, worthier and also directed on the right path. We must help the Great ones and Avatars, as they are the centre of our Human Race. They are supported by Parama-Gurus, Gurus, etc., in their plans and intends.
VIII. LET DIVINE LIGHT, DIVINE LOVE AND DIVINE POWER DESCEND ON EARTH,
MANISFEST THE DIVINE PLAN ON EARTH.
There is a Divine Plan and we are the avenue for its execution. In the course of action, we become bigger and grander channel and get upgraded. Gradually, we would internalize peace, love, forgiveness and compassion. The Crown centre would be always open, we would only visualize positive about everyone and emit only positive thoughts. Thus, forgiveness and optimistic, helpful thinking would become our second nature. This requires discernment and progress. We wouldn’t think or analyse, we would just do the right thing. This is beyond analysis! When we develop this, we become a Paramahansa or an Arhat.
This is the prayer of GREAT INVOCATION, a direct application for manifestation of the Divine Plan!
