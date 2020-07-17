The Great Invocation: NJ Reddy, founder of Yoga Prana Vidya

The Great Invocation, is an ancient prayer, directed by the Hierarchy for the benefit of the humanity, to request for the Divine energies for renewing and reviving our Planet. It was conceived to bring down Divine Light, Divine Love and Divine Power on Earth. This prayer was supposedly channelled by the World Teacher, through a Holy Master to protect and restore the Earth from certain vicissitudes, circumstances, wars, calamities and manifest the Divine Plan on Earth!

A “prayer” is something we request for. Whereas, an “invocation” is a prayer with demand! The demand is to heal someone, to connect with the Divine so that we can be a conduit for the higher energy!

Increasing the Entitlement using Heart and the Crown Energy Centres:

By giving and sharing, you get entitled to receive more. To be generous, you must open the Heart centre, build emotional commitment and have compassion. Additionally, in order to gain deeper discernment, you need to be in a state of calmness, for which again, you must first develop the Heart centre.

The centre for Divine entry point is the Crown chakra. However, unless the Heart chakra is opened by giving, the Crown chakra does not open to receive! The Crown is the centre for deeper inner peace. When we channel peace and love through our Heart centre, when we help, serve, nurture, we cultivate human love. When we widen the scope of this compassion by serving in a group, it becomes group love and then slowly swells up into Divine love and compassion to all. In the process you experience union with your Higher Soul or Atma.

Various Planes of Manifestation:

The Supreme God is the source of Divine light, Divine love and Divine power. We humans are instruments in bringing the Divine energies to all the kingdoms of nature, on all planes of manifestation on Earth. The field of manifestation of our humanity and other kingdoms of nature has 7 planes. They are Adi, Anupada, Atmic, Intuitional or Buddhic, Mental, Emotional and Physical planes.

- The Paramatma or the Divine Spark is at the Adi and Anupada planes.

- The Paramatma, like a parent, extends down into many Atmas or Higher Souls at the Atmic, Buddhic and the Higher Mental planes. These Atmas can be equated to many children of the Paramatma.

- Each of these Atmas descends down to the lower worlds of Mental, Emotional and Physical planes as the Jivatma or the Incarnated Soul (from Higher Mental plane and downward).

This Paramatma, multiple Atmas and the corresponding Jivatmas can also be likened to one big transformer, multiple meters and the connection of each meter to a specific house.

The Great Invocation in relation to the Planes of Manifestation:

The Great Invocation has undergone transformation as time passed. Let us discuss this prayer in a new light, corresponding to the different planes of manifestation.

I. FROM THE POINT OF LIGHT WITHIN THE MIND OF GOD,

LET LIGHT STREAM FORTH INTO THE MINDS OF EVERY PERSON EVERY BEING,

LET LIGHT DESCEND ON EARTH.

The mind of God is higher than the Paramatma, i.e., higher than the Adi plane. The Light of God, the Brahma aspect, descends up to the Atmic plane. Let that light from the Supreme God pervade into the Paramatma level, into the Adi, Anupada and also Atmic planes. May this light be directed into our mind, our thinking faculty. This will help us understand the purpose of our life, overcome ignorance, recognise the causes and effects, comprehend the law of karma, grasp the golden rule, regulate our thoughts and transform our feelings. Hence, the darkness and ignorance will go!

II. FROM THE POINT OF LOVE WITHIN THE HEART OF GOD,

LET LOVE STREAM FORTH INTO THE HEARTS OF EVERY PERSON EVERY BEING,

MAY THE WORLD TEACHER, GREAT AVATAR RETURN TO EARTH.

The aspect of love, which is in the heart of God, known as the Divine Love, comes down from a plane above Adi, and descends up to the Anupada plane. This Divine Love encompasses the spirit of forgiveness, loving kindness, peace, empathy and compassion. We are asking for these qualities to be imparted to each one of us.

We are then requesting the great messenger of God, the Avatar from Anupada plane, to manifest in the lower planes, i.e., Physical, Emotional and Mental. When you activate your Heart centre and transmit the blessings of peace, love and forgiveness from it, you allow Him to manifest through you! And so, the Avatar, i.e., Lord Christ, Sri Krishna or Buddha Maitreya, show through your Heart centre. While the Great One, God the Love, is in His own plane, you are becoming an outpost for Him. When you channel the blessings from your Heart centre and through your hands, the blessings are stepped down to etheric and physical levels. As you channel more, you become a better and substantial outpost of His Blessings, and you reach in the lower planes where He cannot!

Therefore, wherever you go, all you need to do is maintain your Heart chakra bigger. There are vicissitudes, difficulties and uncertainties. By maintaining your Heart centre, you can dispense and radiate the Divine Light and Love of God.