Guiding Light: From Cultural Twilight To Universal Dawn

Representational Image | File

The present period, in the world’s cultural history, is characterised by many unexpected, strange and forceful cross-currents. If we focus on the events of the last century, many events of unexpected nature and of great significance and magnitude have occurred that have led to rapid and powerful cross-country cultural influences.

The greatest impact on the cultural scene has, however, been of the multimedia. The films, the TV, the videos, the print media, and now of course the Internet, have worked like cultural invasion of one country on the other and also on the atmosphere at home, at the playground, in the aeroplanes and almost everywhere.

The use of satellites, the computers, the internet, the industrial advertisements and exhibitions have demolished the cultural sanctuaries or preserves of a country. They have blurred or even effaced the cultural boundaries between various groups, communities or nations. The heritage sites, the places known as repositories of certain cultures, have almost all fallen victims to the onslaughts of all these forces.

On the one hand, there has been plunder of icons, artefacts and heritage objects by rich individuals and nations so as to replenish their private collections or museums; and, on the other hand, there has been great insensitivity to the objects of art, worship, religious monuments, etc. by the rapacious collectors and money-minded dealers.

But while this intermix of different cultures and their impact on value systems has resulted in moral loss on many counts, there has been some gain also. Science and technology, interaction between various communities and nations, multimedia, etc have done at least some good, as a result of which we find that a new pattern of culture and values is emerging. At least there is a great voice being raised for re-establishing values.

It is in this context that the contribution of various organisations and NGOs should be looked at. As these global institutions, have not only appreciated and encouraged what is good in the international and inter-continental cultural scenario, but it has also constantly worked with all sincerity to help the emergence of a global culture with universal values.

Employing the means provided by Science & Technology, Business & Industry, Media and Communication, Jurisprudence and Education, Religion and Culture, these NGOs are trying to bring on the world-stage that which is an all-time best in the form of a new value-system. They are involving youth and women and all professions so as to achieve this goal with the co-operation of all.

The present is thus a period of cultural twilight. Soon, darkness will be receding into oblivion to give place to light of values, virtues and a unique divine culture.

The writer is a spiritual educator and popular columnist for publications across India, Nepal and the UK, and has written more than 8,000 columns. He can be contacted at nikunjji@gmail.com / www.brahmakumaris.com