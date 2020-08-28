The Sacrifice of Jesus and His Ascension: NJ Reddy, founder of Yoga Prana Vidya

What’s the actual name of Jesus?

To invoke for the blessings of Jesus, to receive his energy or to tune to his energy we take His name. Yehova is Jesus, but Jesus in a blessing posture is known as Yehoshua (Aramaic). If you identify Him with respect, He is called Rabbi Yehoshua. Rabbi means Lord. If you identify with His root, He is the son of Miriam. So the name, ‘Rabbi Yehoshua Bar Miriam’ is used. That is, Lord Yehoshua, the son of Miriam. This is the way Jesus was addressed, in order to substantially receive blessings from Him.

Jesus said, “I am son of Father”. Who is he referring to as Father? The Father or Paramatma is Christ. So Jesus channels the Teachings of Christ. Hence we say, Jesus, the Christ. In some places they call Him Yeshu Christu, a word so close to Krishna. The Christu in English becomes Christ. It is the same World Teacher referred to as Krishna, Christu or Christ, in different dialects. To Buddhists, He is known to be Buddha Maitreya. In whatever name you know him, He continues to exist and channels Divine Love.

Easter, the Day of Ressurection

On Sunday, Jesus was supposed to have resurrected from the dense physical into the etheric form. This ascertains Him to be an Ascended Master or an Initiate of level 5 or higher! He has ascended, not gone. He continues to help in healings and blessings.

To understand resurrection, we must first understand the energy body. We have a physical body which is visible, which you can touch and see. We have an invisible physical body, which is also known as the energy body. The glow or enthusiasm that we see is actually that of the energy body. The physical body cannot exist without the energy body in a normal condition and vice versa. The energy body and the physical body are connected. What happens to the physical body happens to the energy body and what happens to the energy body happens to the physical body.

Resurrection is a thorough purification process which involves spiritual progression. In theosophy, there are initiations. The “Paramhansa” is a fourth initiation. It is through the purification of the different bodies, character building, maintaining emotional calmness and having mental clarity, sustaining it and contributing substantially towards the Divine Plan, that this is possible to achieve. Beyond the stage of Paramahansa is called Nirvana or Asekha in Sanatana Dharma. In theosophy, it is known as Holy Master or Adept. In the process of further purification and development of the energy body, one develops the ability to transit all his energies out of the physical. He resurrects! That is, he moves all the consciousness into the energy body.

There is a process of yoga or union with the higher nature or Higher Soul. This is called 4th initiation or Soul-realization. The next level of union between the Higher Soul and the nature of the Father, the Divine Spark or Paramatma is called 5th initiation or God-realization. At the stage of Paramahansa, still these physical and etheric bodies are there. But at the next stage, the physical body can be dropped. Now the importance of an ascended master is that he has everything in the energy body and he has the ability to manifest physically. All the energy system and chakras are intact. The advantage of moving into energy body is that he is in touch with the complete humanity and mother Earth because the energy body modifications affect the physical body. At the same time he is not limited by the physical world. He does not need physical space to stay, physical mechanism to travel, no physical rest needed, he does not need physical food. So Jesus had resurrected, freed from all the physical restrictions, yet was available. He is thus an ascended master.

There are many ascended masters who are fifth initiates and higher. In the book, Autobiography of a Yogi, by Paramahansa Yogananda, he talks about Mahavatar Baba who is his Guru’s Parama Guru. Mahavatar Baba is an ascended golden body saint. All the Holy Masters are at certain level of ascension. Sometimes the physical body also diminishes when this ascension takes place. There is a reference to Adi Shankara. When he left the body his body was not seen. Yogi Milerappa, a Tibetan monk, when he ascended, his body shrunk.

Celebrating Easter must include following the footsteps of Jesus. You must purify yourself, become a channel for the Divine, become a healer and meditate.