Guiding Light: Hanuman – The Wise One

A couple of days ago, we celebrated Hanuman Jayanti soon after RamaNavami. One cannot think of Sri Rama without thinking of Hanuman as well. Most people consider Hanuman as a monkey figure. Nothing can be further from the truth. He belonged to a race that was similar to human beings, but probably that race is not available anymore now.

At the end of Ramayana on the way back to Ayodhya, Sri Rama expresses his gratitude to Hanuman, ‘None of this would have happened without you including the war. I owe you a lot. How do you relate to me? Hanuman gives a three line reply, which is a summary of the three Vedanta schools available in India.

He says, From the standpoint of the body, you are the Lord and Master and I am your sevaka, one who serves you. Your wish is my command. From the standpoint of me as an individual you are Ishvara, the totality and I am a part of you. This covers the Vishishtadvaita view. From the standpoint of the reality of consciousness that I am, you and I are one and the same consciousness. There is no difference. This is my clear cut understanding. This is Advaita Vedanta.

As is clear, Hanuman was not just a messenger or a co worker. Among traditional scholars, he is considered a jnani, a wise person. Not only that, in the description in Valmiki Ramayana, he had all the qualities of a great warrior. In fact, when Sita sees him in action at Ashoka vana, she wonders ‘Is this a warrior fighting or some force of nature at work?’

He is also described as a great ambassador, a skillful diplomat and a scholar in nine forms of Sanskrit grammar that existed at that time. So one needs to look at Hanuman with greater respect and devotion, than calling him just as a servant or devotee of Rama. While he preferred to express his life and role as a sevaka and a bhakta, as a person he is far more than that. One needs to recognise this.

