Guiding Light: The Best Available Candidate

The country is going through a very close, keenly fought election. Some people would add, a highly polarising one. As a religious leader and a spiritual teacher, I will not recommend any particular political party. That would be undue influence being exerted. In a democracy, it is quite natural that people will vote for those parties that will take care of their interests. This is an accepted natural, democratic practice. We bemoan the fact that good and educated people like us do not have an ideal candidate. I don't think that, in the field of politics one can ever find the perfect candidate. In their own times, even leaders like Sri Rama and Krishna had their critics and had people unhappy with them, and how they governed the country.

Given that one will not find the ideal candidate, what does one do? You pick up the best one available in the situation. Who is the best one? Not someone who will cater only to your interests, but who is willing to keep the interests of the nation, above everything else. That's what a good leader is supposed to do. A good ruler ensures that the nation comes first. One’s community, religion, state, etc. is secondary to the nation. If the nation progresses, everyone progresses. So, we choose, the best one is the one who keeps the national interest above everything else.

Of course, we the educated have another option: NOTA (None of the above). I do not support this option, for the simple reason that when the educated, dharmika, decent people choose this option, then the best available candidate is deprived of the votes, whereas the worst available will get their votes because none of their supporters will choose the NOTA option. The NOTA option is actually a vote against the best available for the worst available.

Therefore, please choose wisely keeping the nation in your heart and the best interests of the nation at heart. The country is depending on you.

The writer is the founder of Aarsha Vidya Foundation. You can write to him at aarshavidyaf@gmail.com