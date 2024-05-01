Ajitchandra Sagar Shahastravdhaan LIVE: Jain Monk To Listen To 1000 People, Repeat Their Words In Same Order For Stunning World Record

Jain monk Dr Ajitchandra Sagar looks forward to his Shahastravdhaan on May 1. At the NSCI Stadium in Worli, Mumbai, the monk would involve in his attempt to listen and repeat the words of 1000 people. To the unversed, the term 'Shahastravdhaan' translates to "thousandfold concentration" and is a practice particularly seen in Jainism and Hinduism.

While a human mind is reported to recollect about 8-10 events sequentially without too much stress, it is believed that spiritual association can increase the vision in abundance. The event will be streamed live on YouTube where several devotees and others worldwide can be witnesses to his spiritual dedication and memory prowess.

Ajitchandra Sagar Shahastravdhaan LIVE

Notably, the 34-year-old monk's display of memory and dedication would fetch him a world record. Reportedly, he already has a Guinness Record by his name for being the fastest speaker alongside being a globally-acclaimed master of memory.

Ajitchandra Sagar's incredible power to retain and recall the 1000 things listed before him would be an exceptional one. Commenting on the event, community channels, said, "This is a remarkable feat of memory, and it is a testament to the power of Sadhana, Meditation and Mindfulness. Jain Sadhus are known for their strict discipline and their commitment to spiritual development (Atma Kalyan)."

More about Jain monk Ajitchandra Sagar

One must note that he renounced worldly acts as early as when he was 12, and became a Jain monk. Since then, he has been showcasing his stellar memory to people and leaving them mesmerized. He hails from a village in Gujarat named Unjha, which is notably the hometown of Jashodaben, the wife of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.