 MP: Jain Monk Denied Entry In Scindia School Temple, Spotted Performing Rituals Outside Main Gate
Bhopal

Anamika Pathak FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, November 29, 2023, 05:09 PM IST
MP: Dispute Arises Between Jain Community And Gwalior's Scindia School Over Darshan In Historical Temple Inside School Premises |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A Jain monk, on Wednesday, was spotted chanting mantras outside the Scindia School gate in Gwalior after the security guards denied him the entry to the historic temple located inside the school campus. This led to a dispute between the members of the Jain community and the Scindia School, run by the family of Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

On Tuesday Jain Acharya Bibuddha Sagar Maharaj, who was going for darshan in the temple situated inside the school premises, was barred from entering it after which his devotees became angry and sat on a fast outside the gates of the temple.

The school management is in talks with the Jain community to solve the matter.

Several controversies in past as well

There are many ancient Jain statues around Gwalior Fort, while there is a temple inside the fort which is currently in the premises of Scindia School. The Jain community claims it as their own while the Scindia school management has taken it inside its campus and has put a gate outside. Controversy has arisen many times in the past regarding darshan in this temple.

At present, Jain monk Bibuddha Sagar Maharaj is visiting Gwalior these days. While the monk wanted to go inside the temple and see the idols, the school’s guard asked him to have darshan from outside only.

Monk on silent vow

The matter also reached the police after the school management called them. The police tried to talk to the monk to resolve the matter but he was adamant at entering the temple. After he was denied permission, he sat in front of the school’s gate and took a vow of silence. The talks could not continue any further.

The police officials are not ready to say anything on camera however, the talks may resume today after the monk breaks his silence vow.

