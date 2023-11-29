MP Weather Update: Foggy Mornings In Several Districts; Sun Out Of Sight In Bhopal, Indore

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Dense fog enveloped several districts of the state including Indore, Bhopal, Sagar, Gwalior, Jabalpur on Wednesday morning. The visibility remained up impacted for to 1 Km. After 10 o'clock the fog cleared a bit, however there was still a slight haze.

According to the Meteorological Department, a new Western Disturbance will be active from the night of November 29. Due to this, the rainy season is expected to start again. The day temperature has dropped to 8 to 9 degrees. In view of the cold, the timing of classes from nursery to fifth has been changed in Bhopal, Indore, Dindori-Sagar. Classes were held here from 9 am on Wednesday.

Difficult to see beyond 200 metres in Indore

Dense fog remained in Indore from Wednesday morning till 10 am. Because of this it was difficult to see up to two hundred metres away. The drivers had to drive with headlights on.

Dense fog, cloudy sky in Bhopal

There was dense fog in Bhopal on Wednesday morning. Even after 10 am the fog did not clear completely. It remained cloudy. It is expected that the last month of the year i.e. December may also start with rain.

Chhindwara-Seoni was the coldest, mercury was 18.4 degrees

​​Chhindwara remained the coldest in the state on Tuesday for the second consecutive day. The mercury here was 18.4 degrees. In Seoni also the mercury was recorded at only 18.4 degrees. The temperature was 25.7 degrees in Bhopal, 24.9 degrees in Gwalior, 24.9 degrees in Narmadapuram, 24 degrees in Indore, 24.1 degrees in Khandwa, 28 degrees in Khargone and 25 degrees in Pachmarhi. Ujjain recorded 24.8 degrees, Jabalpur 20 degrees, Khajuraho 24.4 degrees Celsius.

Senior meteorologist Vedprakash Singh said that a new western disturbance will be active again from the night of November 29 and the it will start raining. It will rain the most in the Indore-Ujjain division. On November 30, rain with thunder and lightning is expected in other districts including Dewas, Sehore, Shajapur, Dhar, Indore, Ujjain, Rajgarh, Bhopal. The weather will remain changed in the state on December 1.

Advisory issued regarding lightning

Meteorologist Dr. Singh said that there is a possibility of lightning during the activity of the system, hence an advisory has been issued. People should not stand under trees during thunderstorms. Keep animals in a safe place.