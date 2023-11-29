Indore: Several Two-Wheelers Skid As Road Covered With Mud

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Several two-wheelers skidded as mud spread on the road and made it slippery after a shower in Bhanwarkuan area on Tuesday evening. A few commuters sustained minor injuries after their two-wheeler skidded. As the work of the flyover is going on in the area a large amount of soil has been excavated and the rain caused it to turn into mud and spread across the road causing inconvenience to the people. People called the police and informed them about the same to prevent any major road mishap.

Meanwhile, several vehicles were stuck in a traffic jam that stretched for half a kilometre on Jawahar Marg at Nandlalpura Square and the intersection of Sanjay Setu Road and Jawahar Marg for hours on Tuesday afternoon. The traffic snarl was caused as there is no traffic signal at the intersection of Sanjay Setu Road and Jawahar Marg and also the fact that vehicles queued behind each other in a haphazard manner with everybody wanting to go first.

Vehicle riders following rules get chocolate, violators receive piece of advice

The traffic management police have adopted an innovative method to motivate vehicle riders to follow traffic rules. Those following traffic rules were given chocolate, sapling and violators received a piece of advice.

Under the guidance of DCP (traffic) Manish Kumar Agarwal, traffic police conducted an awareness programme along with the team of a private showroom at Vijay Nagar Square and Palasia Square regarding wearing helmets, using seat belts and following traffic rules on Tuesday. An appeal was also made to vehicle drivers through placards and announcement systems to wear a helmet while driving a two-wheeler, to wear a seat belt while driving a four-wheeler, not to violate red lights, not to blow horn unnecessarily, not to use mobile phone while driving and to follow the traffic rules. The people appreciated the awareness campaign run by the traffic police.