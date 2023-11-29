MP: HSRP Mandatory For Vehicles Registered Before April 1, 2019

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Beware vehicle owners! If your vehicle is registered before April 1, 2019, you must use high security registration number plate (HSRP). Else you have to pay a heavy fine. So says an order issued by the office of the transport commissioner and the high court. The last date for obtaining HSRP is December 15 this year. The transport department will launch an awareness campaign and encourage the vehicle owners to opt for HSRP till December 15.

If they failed to do so by that time, a fine will be imposed on them. According to an order of the high court, cent percent vehicles should be fitted with HSRP before January 15 next year. There are many benefits of HSRP and one of them is that it can be easily seen. Because there is a punch on the number plate, it cannot be changed by anyone, and one can easily identify the owner of a vehicle with this number plate.

HSRP made of aluminum is a must for any vehicle owner. There is the letter ‘Y” and a blue hologram on the number plate on which a permanent pin with ten digits is printed. Once the number plate is scanned, one can get all information about the vehicle. Regional transport officer Nisha Chouhan said her office had received an order from the high court and the office of the transport commissioner that HSRP should be put on every vehicle registered before April 1, 2019. She further said the owners of such vehicles would be encouraged to put HSRP till December 15, but afterwards, the owners of the vehicles without HSRP would face the music.