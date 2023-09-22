35th Pune Festival Commences with Grand Inaugural Ceremony; Hema Malini Performs Ganesh Vandana For 30th Year

Hema Malini Performs Ganesh Vandana For 30th Year at Pune Festival |

The Pune Festival, a celebration of music, dance, drama, art, singing, sports, and culture, has launched its 35th edition with an impressive inaugural ceremony on Friday. The event took place at Shri Ganesh Kala Krida Rangmanch in Swargate, with State Tourism Minister Girish Mahajan as the chief guest for the inauguration. The festival will continue until 28th September, offering a diverse range of cultural experiences.

Industry Minister Uday Samant presided over the function, and Higher and Technical Education Minister and Pune District Guardian Minister Chandrakant Patil was the chief guest. Rajani Patil (MP), Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee President Nana Patole, Shrirang Barne (MP), and Chief Secretary of Maharashtra Tourism Ministry Radhika Rastogi were the guests of honour.

Hema Malini Performs Ganesh Vandana For 30th Year

Continuing her 30-year association with the festival, actress and politician Hema Malini graced the event with her performance of Ganesh Vandana during the inaugural function.

The Pune Festival is a collaborative effort between the Pune Festival Committee, Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation, and the Department of Tourism, Government of India. Notably, entry to all events is free.

Dr KH Sancheti awarded

During the ceremony, individuals who have excelled in various fields were honoured with the 'Lifetime Achievement Award.' This year's recipient was Orthopaedic specialist Dr. KH Sancheti. The 'Pune Festival' award was conferred upon Sanjay Ghodawat of the Sanjay Ghodawat group.

The centenary-year celebration of the Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal in Pune was also a highlight of the event. This year, 'Khadak Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal,' 'Shri Trishund Mayureshwar Ganpati Vijay Mandal Trust,' and 'Sadashiv Peth Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal' (Shri Shivaji Mandir) were honoured for their contributions.

Inaugural ceremony featured a diverse array of performances

The Pune Festival's opening ceremony maintained its tradition of being a spectacular affair, setting the stage for a culturally rich 35th edition of the event.

The inaugural ceremony featured a diverse array of performances and presentations. It began with 'Sanai Vadan' by Tukaram Daithankar, followed by 'Shankh Naad' by artists of all ages from Keshav Shankhnaad Pathak, presented by Karuna Patil. Carnatic Classical Vocalist Nandini Rao Gujar enthralled the audience with 'Ganesh Stuti.'

The event continued with 'Shree Ganesh Vandana' performed by Hema Malini and her troupe and 'Nritya Seeta' performed by Sukhada Khandkekar and artists of Om Dance Academy, choreographed by Omkar Shinde. 'Vitthal Vitthal Gajar' featured 51 artists presented by Vrinda Sathe and Karuna Patil.

The celebration also included 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav Songs,' featuring classics like 'A Mere Vatan Ke Logo' and 'Aa Chandra Surya Nando Swatantrya Bharatache' performed by Sania Patankar.

'Golden Era of Dream Girl'

'Golden Era of Dream Girl' showcased Hema Malini's Bollywood journey, performed by Marathi stars Urmila Kanitkar, Smita Shewale, Nupur Daithankar, Mayuresh Pem, and artists of Nrutya Tej Academy, presented by Tejashri Adige.

The programme also featured 'Kaleidoscope' (Lavani Fusion) by Marathi stars Bhargavi Chirmule, Sanskriti Balgude, Rupali Bhosale, Tejaswini Lonari, Amruta Dhongde, Ayali Ghiya, Rutuja Junnarkar, and artists of Payal Vrunda Dance Academy, choreographed by Nikita Modhe. Maharashtra Mandal Pune presented 'Artistic Yoga,' and the event concluded with 'Historical Empires of India,' a musical programme based on historic fighters performed by Sharvari Jamenis, Aashay Kulkarni, and Kunal Phadake, and presented by Swapnil Raste.

