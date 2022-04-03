e-Paper Get App
ANI | Updated on: Sunday, April 03, 2022, 10:32 PM IST

Watch video: Aaditya Thackeray attends 94th edition of COEP's REGATTA in Pune | AUThackeray/Twitter

Maharashtra Tourism and Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray attended the 94th edition of REGATTA, the annual water sports festival organised at the College of Engineering Pune on Sunday.

Calling the event a mix of sports and grace, Thackeray applauded the excitement of the participants and the crowd attending the sporting event.

"It was a mesmerising sight. Their vows of resilience are intertwined with the legacy of this iconic club, inspiring the students to explore a world beyond academics" "The riverfront development plan is going ahead however there have been concerns about certain environmental issues, we are reviewing that and will be taking the plan ahead soon," he said.

Earlier on Saturday, Thackeray inaugurated the 'Alternate Fuel Conclave (AFC)' in Pune to promote clean mobility. The event was jointly organised by the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC), Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) and the Mahratta Chamber of Commerce Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA).

Published on: Sunday, April 03, 2022, 10:32 PM IST