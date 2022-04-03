Mumbai: Aiyaan Meerza, Reehan Shah secure top positions in Category I and II of Regional Equestrian League held at ARC

Aiyaan Meerza secured first place in category I of show jumping while riding his horse Mufasa in the Regional Equestrian League category, I and II show jumping competitions that were conducted on Saturday at Amateur Riders’ Club, Mahalaxmi Race Course.

Aiyaan finished his rounds in 58.02 seconds without any penalties. Maira Gracias and Rayan Kukreja secured second and third place by finishing their rounds in 58.23 and 59.81 seconds respectively.

Maira rode on Visionist and Rayan on Knighthood, both of them secured places with out committing any penalty.

In category II of show jumping Reehan Shah secured first place while riding on Mufasa and finished his rounds in 71.33 seconds. Taarini Lodha and Hayden Hussain awarded second and third place, as they finished their rounds in 73.20 and 60.70 seconds. Taarini rode on Rachel and Hayden on Ballister committed 4 and 8 penalties respectively.

Category - Children I Show Jumping

1. Aiyaan Meerza (Mufasa / 0)

2. Maira Gracias (Visionist /0)

3. Rayan Kukreja (Knighthood /0)

Category - Children II Show Jumping

1. Reehan Shah (Mufasa / 4)

2. Taarini Lodha (Rachel / 4)

3. Hayden Hussain (Ballister / 8)

Published on: Sunday, April 03, 2022, 05:17 PM IST