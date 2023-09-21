 Pune: Southern Command Officers, Jawans Perform Aarti At Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Pandal; See Pics
The pandal's theme for this year features a replica of the under-construction Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, September 21, 2023, 07:24 PM IST
article-image
Pune: Southern Command Jawans Perform Aarti At Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Pandal |

Pune: Officers and jawans of the Indian Army's Southern Command on Thursday performed aarti at the Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati pandal in Pune.

Check out the pictures below:

Earlier on Wednesday, a remarkable assembly of 36,000 women congregated at the Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati pandal. They came together to recite the Ganapati Atharvashirsha, a sacred Sanskrit text dedicated to Lord Ganesha.

These women, dressed in traditional attire, gathered near the pandal in the early morning to participate in the recital. The atmosphere was filled with devotion as they recited the Atharvashirsha amid the resonating sounds of conch shells and the chants of 'Morya Morya'.

The event began with the arrival of the first group of 20 women at 2am, followed by women from different parts of Maharashtra. The entire area, stretching from the utsav pandal to Hutatma Chowk, bore witness to a disciplined queue of women.

Notably, foreign devotees from Russia and Thailand also participated, contributing to the 36th year of the Atharvashirsha Pathan initiative. A foreign participant shared their experience, remarking, "This is my first visit to India, and I was invited here by friends and colleagues. I didn't anticipate such a beautiful place with such a large gathering of people. I was pleasantly surprised and am now delighted, as it's truly beautiful."

article-image

