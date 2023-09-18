Pune: Metro To Run Till Midnight During Ganeshotsav Celebrations In City | Anand Chaini

Pune's grandest festival, Ganeshotsav, is set to commence tomorrow with immense enthusiasm. Families will joyfully welcome Lord Ganesha into their homes, chanting 'Ganpati Bappa Morya, Mangalmurti Morya,' and placing beautifully adorned idols within their decorative "makhars." Concurrently, the city's prominent mandals will orchestrate grand processions, accompanied by traditional dhol-tasha troupes, contributing to the festive ambience.

In anticipation of the Ganeshotsav festival, the Pune Metro authorities have unveiled plans to extend passenger services to accommodate the surge in commuters. Starting from September 22 and continuing until the 27, the metro's operating hours will be extended by an additional 2 hours (6 am to 12 midnight).

Furthermore, in celebration of Anant Chaturdashi on September 28, the Pune Metro will further extend its services by an additional 4 hours (6 am to 2 am). This initiative aims to ensure convenient transportation for passengers participating in the festive revelries, allowing them to celebrate with ease and comfort.

#reasontosmile #ganeshotsav2023



गणेशोत्सवाच्या निमित्ताने दिनांक 22 सप्टेंबर ते 27 सप्टेंबर 2023 रोजी दरम्यान पुणे मेट्रोच्या दोन्ही मार्गिकांवरील प्रवासी सेवेत 2 तासांची तर अनंत चतुर्दशी निमित्त दिनांक 28 सप्टेंबर 2023 रोजी 4 तासांची वाढ करण्यात येत आहे, कृपया नोंद घ्यावी.… pic.twitter.com/fG55lo9Zgu — Pune Metro Rail (@metrorailpune) September 18, 2023

