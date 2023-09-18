Pune: Man Arrested For Allegedly Raping Four-Year-Old Girl In Kothrud

Man Arrested For Allegedly Raping Four-Year-Old Girl In Kothrud | Unsplash

A 30-year-old man from Kothrud, Pune, was arrested by the police following allegations of raping a four-year-old girl on Saturday, police official informed on Monday.

The incident transpired between 7:30pm and 9:30pm in the evening while the child was playing near her residence. The accused, an acquaintance of the girl's uncle, lured her onto an isolated bus under the pretense of offering sweets, where he allegedly assaulted her.

The girl's grandfather reported the incident to the police, who acted promptly. The child was able to identify him from a photograph, leading to the man's arrest. Various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act were invoked against him.

Accused enticed her with sweets or food

Senior Police Inspector Hemant Patil stated, "The incident unfolded when a young girl was playing in front of her house. The accused enticed her with sweets or food, leading her onto an isolated bus near the residential area. Upon hearing the girl's cries for help, alert residents swiftly rushed to the scene and apprehended the accused red-handed. At the time of the incident, the girl's grandfather was at home. Local residents informed him, and he immediately arrived at the location to rescue his granddaughter. Subsequently, the grandfather contacted the police and reported the incident."

The girl's mother does not reside with the family, which is why the girl was staying with her father and grandparents.

