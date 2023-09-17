Pune's BJP Celebrates PM Modi's 73rd Birthday With 'Sewa Pakhwara' And Unique Grain Portrait |

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers in Pune celebrated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 73rd birthday by launching 'Sewa Pakhwara' (fortnight of service). This initiative, continuing until Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary on October 2, includes various events and activities.

During the 'Sewa Pakhwara', BJP members are involved in a slew of activities, including reaching out to people with the government's various achievements and also welfare activities like blood donation camp, cleanliness drives, and health camps.

As part of the celebration, an exhibition showcasing Modi's life was inaugurated at Kalakar Katta, opposite Hotel Goodluck on FC Road.

Free bicycle rally

A free bicycle rally, organized by 'Pune on Pedals,' was also launched from Balgandharva Chowk, attracting cycling enthusiasts to celebrate Modi's birthday. Distinguished guests, including Savitribai Phule Pune University Vice-Chancellor Dr. Suresh Gosavi, fitness veteran Gajanan Khaire, and numerous cyclists, attended the event.

Various events were held across the city to mark PM Modi's birthday, and it was announced that 10,000 citizens of Warje Ward would receive free health insurance of 5 lakhs under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana and Mahatma Phule Jan Arogya Yojana.

PM Modi's portrait using grains

In addition, a BJP worker in Pune crafted PM Modi's portrait using grains and millet on his 73rd birth anniversary.

Kishor Tarwade, the BJP worker, told ANI, "The size of the portrait is 10X18 feet and was made from about 60 kg of grains such as wheat, lentils, and millets (Jawar, Raagi). The portrait will be on display from September 16 to September 18 at the Budhwar Peth area of Pune city in Kalika Mata Mandir Bhavan. No fee will be charged for seeing it while it is on display."

