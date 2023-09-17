Pune Traffic Police's Ganeshotsav 2023 Traffic Plan: Click Here For Closed Routes, Diversions, And Parking Arrangements |

As the Ganeshotsav looms just around the corner, the Pune City Traffic Police have put in place diversions and road closures to handle the anticipated influx of devotees in the market areas ahead of the festival and especially on the day of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Starting on September 19, the ten-day Ganesh festival begins with 'Chaturthi' and concludes on 'Anantha Chaturdashi.' Thousands of devotees visit city mandals and flock to city markets to buy idols for household celebrations.

To ensure a seamless flow of traffic and minimize congestion in key locations where Ganesha idols are sold, the Pune Traffic Police has issued essential directives. These regulations prohibit non-essential vehicles from entering specified areas during the mentioned period, allowing smooth movement for emergency services like fire brigade, police vehicles, and ambulances. They will be in place till the midnight of Sept 19.

The traffic changes are made at significant part of the city, affecting routes and parking arrangements. Shivaji Road, specifically from Gadgil Putla Chowk to Gotiram Bhaiya Chowk, will be closed for traffic. Alternative routes have been provided to guide motorists in reaching their destinations efficiently. Additionally, parking arrangements have been made in different areas to prevent any inconvenience.

Traffic changes are as follows:

Furthermore, certain roads will remain one-way to streamline traffic movement and deter heavy vehicles from entering. Notably, Phadke Houd Chowk to Futka Buruj and Appa Balwant Chowk to Moti Chowk are among the designated one-way routes, ensuring a smoother traffic flow.

Shivaji Road, from Gadgil Putla Chowk to Gotiram Bhaiya Chowk, will be closed to traffic. Motorists are advised to use alternative routes:

From Gadgil Putla Chowk, take a left onto Santaji Ghorpade Path, passing through Kumbhar Ves Chowk and Shahir Amar Sheikh Chowk.

For those travelling from Shivajinagar to Swargate via Shivaji Road, proceed without turning left at Barve Chowk. Continue on Jangli Maharaj Road to Khandoji Baba Chowk, then take Tilak Road via Tilak Chowk.

Motorists travelling from Jhansi Rani Chowk to Khude Chowk to Dengle Pul towards Kumbhar Ves through Khude Chowk should proceed from opposite Pune Municipal Corporation via Mangla Cinema Lane through Kumbhar Ves. Take a left turn at Gadgil Putla Chowk and use the Kumbhar Ves Chowk route.

Additionally, for the area from Savarkar Putla Chowk to Samadhan Bhel Center (Singhgad Road) during the Ganpati Sale, traffic will continue on both sides of the road. However, no vehicles should be parked on the closed roads. Barricades and ropes will be used as necessary.

Parking arrangements are as follows:

Mitramandal Chowk to Patil Plaza.

Jamnalal Bajaj Statue to Puram Chowk on the left side of the road.

Nilayam Bridge to Sinhagad Road Junction.

Regarding roads carrying traffic, one-way traffic will be maintained for all types of vehicles (heavy vehicles are prohibited):

Phadke Haud Chowk to Jijamata Chowk to Futka Buruj.

Appa Balwant Chowk to Budhwar Chowk to Moti Chowk, Sonya Maruti Chowk to Belbagh Chowk and Sevasadan Chowk.

Kumbhar Wada from Premier Garage Lane opposite Mangala Talkies.

Arrangements are being made for parking the vehicles of the devotees coming to buy Ganesh idols as follows:

Ranade Path between Kamgar Putla Chowk and Shivaji Putla on one side of the road next to the court.

Veer Santaji Ghorpade Path to PMC on the south side of the road from Bilbharna Kendra to Gadgil Putla Chowk.

Road between Tilak Bridge and Bhide Bridge.

At Minerva and Aryan parking lot in Mandai.

Shahu Chowk (Fadgate Chowki Chowk) to Rashtrabhushan Chowk: Just on the left side of the road.

