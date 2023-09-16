Good News for Punekars: Work on extending platforms at Pune railway station underway |

In good news for commuters travelling from Pune to Mumbai, the work on extending the length of platforms two, three, and six at Pune railway station has begun. The extension is aimed at accommodating 24-coach LHB and 26-coach ICF trains, a move set to modernise the station and enhance its operational capacity.

With an estimated cost of ₹51.85 crore, the project has achieved 30% completion so far. The project includes a range of other improvements and alterations, each contributing to the seamless flow of railway operations in Pune. Upon completion, this project is poised to improve train mobility at Pune railway station, ultimately enhancing the overall rail travel experience for passengers.

