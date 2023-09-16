Pune: ECI Urges Ganesh Mandals To Spread Election Awareness |

Pune: To enhance voter engagement and participation in the electoral process, Shrikant Deshpande, the Chief Electoral Officer of Maharashtra, has urged Ganesh mandals to promote awareness about elections. He has asked the mandals to use placards to educate the public about voter registration and the significance of participating in elections.

The Election Commission of India has issued directives to implement various initiatives as part of the SVEEP (Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation) programme. These efforts are geared towards convincing voters about the importance of voting based on ethical values and principles. Under the SVEEP program, novel approaches are being introduced to highlight the value of voting.

Read Also Pune: FDA Steps Up To Ensure Food Safety During Ganeshotsav

One of the strategies involves engaging Ganesh mandals during the upcoming Ganeshotsav in the Pune district to raise public awareness about elections. Deshpande has provided instructions to create awareness during Ganeshotsav through the use of placards. The focus is on promoting voter registration and encouraging citizens to exercise their right to vote by displaying informative boards throughout the festive season. Banners with themes such as 'voting rights' and 'empowerment of democracy' will be prominently featured to emphasise the significance of active participation.

Deputy Collector and SVEEP Coordinating Officer, Archana Tambe, has made a heartfelt appeal to Ganesh mandals, urging them to collaborate in spreading public awareness among the voters. These collective efforts aim to cultivate a more informed and engaged electorate in the democratic process.