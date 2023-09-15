Pune: Govt Job Aspirants Protest Decision Of Contractual Recruitment; Watch Videos |

Pune: Government job aspirants staged a protest outside the collector's office in Pune on Friday, opposing contract recruitment in government departments and demanding permanent government jobs through the regular recruitment process.

Last week, the state government issued an order allowing nine private companies to recruit contractual employees for various positions in all government, semi-government, urban rural, local bodies, corporation boards, and other government establishments.

The order also announced the establishment of an Outsourced Manpower Cell to oversee such appointments and specified standard operating procedures (SOPs) to be followed for different categories, along with their monthly payment. The categories include 70 posts under the highly skilled category, 50 under skilled, 8 under semi-skilled, and 10 in the unskilled category.

However, this move has faced opposition from aspirants, many of whom fear it could jeopardise their dreams of securing government employment.

Mahesh Gharbude, an MPSC student, stressed that privatisation might disadvantage diligent and intelligent students, expressing concerns that private companies could exploit the system for financial gain.

Kiran Nimbhore, another MPSC student, said, "What will the state government achieve through contract recruitment? We do not study to work in any private company. We want government jobs, and this contract recruitment should be canceled."

GR will not be revoked:

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar clarified that the government order (GR) would not be revoked, highlighting that this decision was made by the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government. He mentioned that contractual appointments would primarily apply to emergency service vacancies.

Meanwhile, NCP MP Supriya Sule strongly opposed the privatisation approach, expressing concerns about how it might disadvantage economically disadvantaged individuals aspiring to secure government jobs.

