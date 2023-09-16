Pune: FDA Steps Up To Ensure Food Safety During Ganeshotsav | Twitter/@TheFoodAdmirer

Pune: The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has embarked on a mission to guarantee the safety of food for all citizens. Officials are actively conducting inspections and gathering food samples from various eateries. Additionally, they have asked food traders to prominently display the use-by date on their products. Furthermore, citizens are encouraged to make all their food and sweet purchases from licensed and registered food dealers while retaining their purchase bills.

As per the directive, every food trader must include their license and registration number from the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, on their sales invoices. Additionally, it mandates the use of clean water in food preparation to uphold hygiene standards. Proper food storage in clean and secure locations is also emphasised, and regular medical examinations for workers are deemed necessary.

There are specific guidelines in place for the preparation of sweets, including the use of food-grade colouring within specified limits. Bengali sweets should be consumed within 8-10 hours, as per packaging instructions. It is mandatory to use meshed and enclosed showcases to prevent fly infestations. Consumers are strongly advised to purchase sweets and milk products exclusively from registered and licensed establishments to ensure freshness and to check the use-by date before making a purchase.

Extra care is strongly urged when purchasing sweets made from mawa, with a preference for consuming them within 24 hours and storing them at suitable temperatures, such as refrigeration. Vigilance is of utmost importance, as the presence of any fungus or a noticeable change in taste indicates spoilage, necessitating the disposal of the affected sweets.

This campaign extends until Diwali, and both traders and consumers are encouraged to contact the toll-free number 1800-222-365 for further information.

'Ganesh mandals should provide fresh prasad to the devotees'

In a related directive, Ganesh mandals involved in preparing and distributing prasad during the Ganeshotsav period are strongly urged to strictly adhere to cleanliness rules. It is mandatory for these mandals to register with the Food and Drug Administration Office. "They should provide fresh prasad to devotees, avoiding any use of stale food. Food prepared from milk and dairy products should always be fresh, prioritizing the well-being of devotees," says the order.

