Pune: ARV Group Directors Vindicated As False Extortion Case Unravels

Pune: In a significant turn of events, the directors of Pune-based ARV Group have been vindicated as a false extortion case against them has come to light. The accused party, the Masal family, had allegedly demanded a staggering sum of ₹15 crore under the pretext of extortion, all while using forged documents. Following a court order, a comprehensive investigation is now underway, shedding light on the intricacies of this complex case.

The plaintiff, Rahul Premprakash Goyal, who is a well-established builder in Pune, registered a formal complaint against several members of the Masal family, including Kunal Shankar Masal, Anita Shankar Masal, Chaitali Shankar Masal, and Tejas Shankar Masal. The charges encompass multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including Sections 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery), 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating), 471 (using forged documents), 388 (extortion), and 34 (common intention).

The root of this dispute can be traced back to an agreement involving Rahul Goyal and the Masal family regarding the Pisoli Sadanika project. However, discontent arose when the compensation stipulated in the contract seemed inadequate to the Masal family.

Motivated by the prospect of greater financial gain, the Masal family embarked on a dubious path, demanding an exorbitant ₹15 crore. What further complicated matters was the presentation of counterfeit documents to the court, facilitated by an unidentified informant working behind the scenes. This orchestrated manoeuvre resulted in the filing of a fraudulent case against Goyal, plunging him into legal turmoil.

Goyal then sought recourse through the legal system. Later, the court issued an order to register a case against the accused party. The charges pressed include extortion and the preparation of forged documents. Meanwhile, the critical question that remains unanswered is the identity of the mastermind orchestrating this elaborate scheme against the builder.

