Pune: RSS Samanvay Baithak Concludes With Aim Of Increasing Women's Participation

RSS Sah-Sarkaryavah Manmohan Vaidya and RSS Prachar Pramukh Sunil Ambekar |

Pune: The three-day Akhil Bharatiya Samanvay Baithak of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) concluded on Saturday with discussions on crucial aspects, including the current national and social scenario. After the conclusion of the meeting, Manmohan Vaidya, Sah-Sarkaryavah of the Sangh, stated in a press conference that the RSS and its inspired organisations have committed to making special efforts to increase women's participation in all fields.

He stated, “The Sangh acknowledged the necessity of incorporating women into the organisation and announced forthcoming steps to enhance their involvement across various sectors. A total of 411 conferences will be organised across the country to increase mutual contact among women. Till now, 73 such conferences have been organised in 12 states, which received a good response with more than 1.23 lakh women participating.” “Additionally, efforts are being made to connect individuals who, while sharing a vision for the nation's betterment, are not currently part of the Sanghathan," he added.

Vaidya expressed that there is a commendable increase in the number of shakhas, rising from 38,000 in 2020 to 42,000 in 2023. Moreover, an influx of requests to join the Sangh, totaling over 1.25 lakh annually, showcases the growing interest, particularly from the youth.

When asked about the RSS' relationship with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the past decade and its role in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Vaidya stated, "Since 2014, India has been gradually asserting its cultural significance. Significant changes have been made in foreign, defence, and education policies, all taking into account the country’s cultural importance, and the world is taking notice. To rectify the issues of the past several years, we will require at least 25-30 years. Everyone has come to realise that we are moving in the right direction."

'Sanatan civilization is a spiritual democracy'

In response to a question regarding the recent Sanatan controversy, Vaidya stated that Sanatan Dharma does not equate to religion. Sanatan civilization is, in fact, a spiritual democracy. Those who make statements about Sanatan should first understand the meaning of this word.

India or Bharat

Regarding the debate over India and Bharat, he expressed that the name of the country is Bharat and it should remain Bharat. “Bharat has been a revered name since ancient times. The name India holds civilizational significance,” he said.

'The situation in Manipur is worrisome'

Vaidya expressed concern about the situation in Manipur, stating, "The situation in Manipur is worrisome. Our workers have informed us about it. But the decision mainly rests with the government. There is a conflict between the Meitei and Kuki communities. Our volunteers are in touch with people from both communities," he said.

'Efforts should be made to end social disparity'

On the issue of reservations, Vaidya stated, "Our society has deprived those from the SC and ST communities of respect, facilities, and education for many years. Reservations based on the Constitution are provided to uplift them, and they should receive it." Meanwhile, all efforts should be made to end social disparity, he added. He also clarified that other quota demands are political in nature, so they were not discussed during the conclave.

