Visiting Pune University Felt Like a Pilgrimage To Me, Says Bengal BJP MLA Ashok Kumar Lahiri

West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Ashok Kumar Lahiri spoke to The Free Press Journal about his recent visit to Pune. He expressed that his visit to Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) felt like a pilgrimage to him, stating, "For a long time, I had wanted to visit the university, explore its huge campus, the library, and interact with the faculty."

Lahiri, the former Chief Economic Adviser to the Government of India, mentioned that he has a special affection for Pune due to his in-laws residing in the city and its pleasant climate. However, he pointed out that traffic congestion is a significant issue in Pune. He emphasised the need for improvements in public transportation to address the traffic issue. "Unless public transportation is improved, the traffic problem will persist. The city has a high number of cars, and relying solely on individual cars is an inefficient mode of transportation. A single car typically carries only 3-4 people, while a bus can accommodate up to 50 passengers," Lahiri remarked.

The BJP leader also revealed that one of his aspirations is to see the Mula-Mutha river cleaned up. Lahiri further advocated for the removal of encroachments on pavements to enhance pedestrian mobility. "I appreciate the city's prosperity, but urban planning challenges persist," he said.

Lahiri's visit to Pune took place just a few days before Ganeshotsav, one of the grandest festivals in the city. Speaking about it, he said, "Unfortunately, I won't be able to witness the festivities as I have to leave. I've heard that people from all over the world come to Pune to witness this festival due to its deep-rooted traditions. Nevertheless, I have had the opportunity to experience the Ganesh festival in Mumbai before."

During his visit, Lahiri also met with the Bengali community in Camp. "They were kind enough to invite me for lunch, and I never decline such invitations (he laughs)."

Additionally, he gave a lecture at the Gokhale Institute of Politics & Economics, where he spoke about his new book 'India in Search of Glory: Political Calculus and Economy.'

