Pune: Grain And Millet Portrait of PM Modi Unveiled Before His Birthday | ANI

Pune: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday on September 17, a Pune-based Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker is showcasing a unique portrait of the PM crafted from grains and millets. This artwork measures an impressive 10X18 feet and has been created using approximately 60kg of various grains, including wheat, lentils, and millets such as jawar and raagi.

Kishor Tarwade, the BJP worker behind this endeavour, shared, "The portrait will be on public display until September 18 at the Kalika Mata Mandir Bhavan in the Budhwar Peth area. There is no admission fee to view this creation."

He further explained, "To create this portrait, a diverse range of grains, including wheat, til, masoor daal, hari moong daal, jawar raagi, toor daal, and sarso have been used."

The portrait has been created by artist Ganesh Khare and his team in 18 hours.

