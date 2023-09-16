Pune: Concerns Arise Over Water Wastage As Pipeline Damages At Parvati Pumping Station |

Pune: During the construction of a new water pipeline, the old one running parallel to it suffered damage on Friday at the Parvati pumping station, resulting in the loss of lakhs of litres of water.

The leakage from the damaged pipeline led to a significant flow of water resembling a drain on the road, exacerbating the situation. The construction work, which has extended over the past twelve months, has involved digging multiple pits along busy roads, causing traffic jams and numerous accidents. The persistent delays in completing the project have only added to the challenges, with citizens having to endure this on a daily basis.

The ongoing work to lay a new pipeline from Parvati to Sahakar Nagar has been a point of contention for the past year, with numerous complaints raised. Unfortunately, despite these grievances, the Municipal Corporation and the contractor have not taken appropriate action to address the persisting issues. Consequently, the pipeline continues to suffer bursts at various points, resulting in avoidable water wastage.

In response to the incident, Aniruddha Pawaskar from the water supply department at PMC stated that repairs have been swiftly carried out, and measures are in place to prevent such incidents in the future.

