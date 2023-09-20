NH7 Weekender Festival Set To Return To Pune In December; Check Dates And Venue Here |

The NH7 Weekender 2023 is set to take place from December 1 to 3 at Pune's Teerth Fields, as announced by the organizers on Wednesday. The 14th edition of this event, known as India's multi-genre music, comedy, and gaming extravaganza, will pay tribute to the "spirit of community, discovery, and celebration," upholding its legacy as more than just a music festival, according to a press release from the organisers.

The 2023 edition will feature "not only a more prominent global line-up but also the inclusion of Gen Z talents on the line-up," the release added. The release stated, "NH7 Weekender 2023 will host over 45 homegrown and international artistes over three days, with an eclectic assortment of genres such as metal, rock, pop, hip-hop, electronic, funk, Punjabi, and more spanning across four stages."

The festival will also offer various well-crafted and immersive attractions for attendees, including Ferris wheel rides, curated culinary delights, a flea market, art installations, and a gaming area.

Music, gaming, food, and art

Akshat Rathee, Co-Founder & Managing Director of NODWIN Gaming, expressed that the festival aims to foster a sense of togetherness within the community through music, gaming, food, and art. He added, "Our team, led by festival director Tej Brar, is committed to crafting an experience for fans of all ages by bringing together an evolved lineup of eclectic international and homegrown acts across a multitude of genres. This edition of NH7 Weekender will also see the introduction of an expansive gaming area, truly capturing the confluence of music and gaming, delivering a one-of-a-kind experience to our festival attendees."

Sameeksha Uniyal, Senior Brand Lead, Brand BACARDÍ, India & South East Asia, expressed the company's commitment to delivering experiences and creating lasting moments. She stated, "We are thrilled to bring NH7 Weekender 2023 back to our audiences for its 14th edition! Our aim is to create a space that transcends the borders of music, culture, inclusivity, and celebration, bringing people together to witness India's happiest music festival. We're truly excited to witness the love that NH7 Weekender 2023 will garner from audiences this year."

