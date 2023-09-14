Mumbai: From Oktoberfest To Hoshruba Repertory Festival; 5 Things To Do This Weekend | FPJ

Weekend vibes! If you are someone who appreciates art, then visit an amazing art exhibition where you get to immerse yourself in the artistic flow like the water of the River Ganga. You can even watch Bharatanatyam performance on stage with Ramayana storytelling with a 'hatke' twist. How about experiencing plays which are fun to watch and brilliantly portrayed, presented and written? Exciting, isn't it?

For the fan of Mowgli, and if you want to refresh your childhood memories of 'Jungle jungle baat chali he pata chala he,' just watch a play on the jungle boy. And if you just want to chillax? Oktoberfest is here.

'Waters Of Life' Art Exhibition

Waters of Life Art Exhibition |

It is a painting exhibition by Artist Sonali Durga Chaudhari inspired by the River Ganga and her work celebrates the moods of the river. Her work is inspired by her extensive travels in the Himalayan regions and the Upper Gangetic belt.

Sonali has exhibited her paintings at many reputed art galleries in India and many other parts of the world. She is a recipient of the 'Iconic Women Creating A Better World For All' Award conferred by the Women Economic Forum and has received an award for her contribution in the field of Art from the Indian Council for UN Relations.

When: Ongoing till September 17, 11-7 pm

Where: Jehangir Art Gallery (Gallery No. 4)

Unmasked: When Ravana Walked The Earth

Unmasked is a dance-theatre performance that offers a fresh perspective on the Ramayana by exploring the lives and perspectives of lesser-known but significant characters. The production is a mélange of Bharatanatyam and contemporary dance, comedy and theatre, mythology and fiction.

The production has been directed by critically acclaimed Bharatanatyam artiste and choreographer, Jyotsna Shourie and produced by dancer-producer Aneesha Grover. The music has been created by award-winning composer Daniel B George and vocals by Carnatic maestro OS Arun.

When: September 15, 7 pm

Where: Royal Opera House

Duration: 1hr 10mins

Price: ₹499

Tickets can be booked online

The Hoshruba Repertory Festival

Hoshruba Repertory, a theatre company founded by Danish Husain is showcasing plays at Prithvi Theatre, Juhu.

'Chinese Coffee,’ by Ira Lewis at 6 & 9 pm on 14th September. ‘Guards At The Taj,’ at 6 & 9 pm on 15th September. ‘Qissebaazi’ at 6 & 8 pm on 16th September. All the plays are directed by Danish Husain.

When: September 14-15, 6 and 9 pm shows & September 16 , 6 and 8 pm shows

Where: Prithvi Theatre, Juhu

Price: ₹500 onwards

Tickets can be booked online

Oktoberfest

Oktoberfest at Jio World Drive |

Oktoberfest is the largest beer festival in the world and when its in Mumbai, you can also, be a part of this fest and experience a wide variety of brews and bavarian feasts with BBQs and grills. There would also, be entertainment activities, music and games.

When: September 15 from 4 pm and September 16 and 17 from 12 pm onwards to 10 pm each day

Where: Jio World Drive, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E)

Price: ₹499 onwards (includes 1 complimentary beer)

Tickets can be booked online

Jungle Book – The Musical

Jungle Book – The Musical | Flipkart

Mowgli's story with a twist is this musical adaptation which will offer sneak peek into the life of Mowgli as he grew up, loved and surrounded by Baloo and Bagheera, his life lessons learnt and how he goes back into human civilization. With a twist in the tale, Mowgli is forced to return back into the forest (as part of an evil plan laid out by Sher Khan and Tabaqui) and his most cherished friendship with Baloo and Bagheera is put to test. But what happens when all your learning comes back to test you and stands in the way of you and your most trusted friendship?

The story is based on the original book by Rudyard Kipling and presented by Saregama Live and Rangbaaz's Theatre.

When: 16 Sept- 7 pm and 17 Sept- 6:30 pm

Where: Bal Gandharva Rang Mandir, Bandra (W)

Price: ₹399 onwards

Tickets can be booked online

Read Also 7 Most Romantic Places In Mumbai For All Lovebirds

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)