 Pune: Bhimthadi Jatra 2023 To Begin On December 21
HomePunePune: Bhimthadi Jatra 2023 To Begin On December 21

Pune: Bhimthadi Jatra 2023 To Begin On December 21

Celebrating its 17th edition, Bhimthadi Jatra continues to be a brainchild of Sunanda Pawar, aimed at providing self-help groups with a marketplace.

Tuesday, September 05, 2023
Pune: Bhimthadi Jatra 2023 To Begin On December 21 |

The Bhimthadi Jatra, a platform empowering women self-help groups, returns from December 21 to 24, 2023, at Pune's Agricultural College Ground in Shivajinagar (Sinchannagar). This event is supported by the Agricultural Development Trust Baramati, Bhimthadi Foundation, and Mahatma Phule Krishi Vidyapeeth Rahuri.

Each year, the Bhimthadi fair introduces innovative attractions, offering a diverse range of products, from staples like millet-nachni, ral, sava, bhagar, sama, and varai, to creative concepts spanning disposable and durable items.

Celebrating its 17th edition, Bhimthadi Jatra continues to be a brainchild of Sunanda Pawar, aimed at providing self-help groups with a marketplace. This year, the carnival boasts at least 310 stalls, promising a vibrant and enriching experience for all attendees.

Bhimthadi Jatra, this year, has a wide variety of handcrafted articles, ornaments, fabrics, showpieces and a wide range of spices and foods.

Speaking at the occasion Pawar, said, “Bhimthadi Jatra is has been successful since the last 16 years and we are very hopeful that this year too the people of Pune will embrace them with open arms and come and visit the exhibition which in turn helps run the homes of villagers and increases their options of employment.” She also said that she is proud of the legacy of the event as it empowers so many woman and boosts their confidence.

