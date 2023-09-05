Pune: Farmers Stage Auction Of Sugar Commissioner's Chair In Protest Over Unpaid Sugarcane Bills |

Farmers in Pune intensified their protest in front of the Pune Sugar Commissioner's office on Tuesday, sparking widespread concern over the delayed payment of sugarcane bills.

The agitation, which began in front of the Sakhar Sankul gate, the members of farmers at the Makai Co-operative Sugar Factory, Solapur got aggressive.

The main issue of this protest is the non-payment of sugarcane bills for the current year, despite the farmers' diligent follow-ups with the Sugar Commissioner's office. The unpaid dues amount to crores of rupees, further fueling the frustration of the agricultural community.

Farmers have adopted various tactics to draw attention to their plight, including resorting to begging for support from citizens passing by. The farmers are imploring for help, as they face significant financial burdens due to the delayed payments.

The situation has reached a critical point, with farmers vowing to continue their protest until their arrears are settled. In a symbolic move, they also started the auction of the Sugar Commissioner's chair at the protest venue.

The local authorities have been compelled to intervene, and police presence has increased in response to the escalating tensions. Police officers have been tasked with maintaining order and have reportedly removed protesters from the roads during the demonstration.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)