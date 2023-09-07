Punit Balan's Dahi Handi Extravaganza In Pune Blends Tradition And Glamour |

The Dahi Handi event, jointly organized by Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Trust and Guruji Talim Mandal, held at Ganpati Chowk in Pune, was a star-studded affair this year.





Entrepreneur Punit Balan, known for his extravagant celebrations, curated an event that not only captured the essence of the age-old tradition but also infused it with a modern twist, leaving a lasting memory for Pune's residents.





The celebration on Friday saw the participation of Pune's prominent figures, including famous singer Ajay Atul, cricketer Kedar Jadhav, actor Pravin Tarde, Esshanya Maheshwari, and renowned DJs Tapeshwari and Akhil Talreja.

Dahi Handi festival was celebrated with traditional fervour in Mumbai, Pune and other parts of Maharashtra to mark Krishna Janmashtami, the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna. As part of the celebrations, Govindas or Dahi Handi participants formed multi-tiered human pyramids to break 'dahi handis' (earthen pots filled with curd) suspended in the air.

The celebrations began in the morning and continued till late evening. Competitions were organised at various locations across the city, offering cash prizes for the Govinda groups that succeed in breaking dahi handis.