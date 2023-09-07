Pune: National Lok Adalat For Resolving Traffic Rule Violation Fine Cases On Sept 9 | Pixabay

The District Legal Services Authority, Pune (PDLSA) has organized the National Lok Adalat, which will address pending cases related to traffic rule violations from September 9 onwards 8 am at the Deputy Commissioner of Police Traffic Branch Office, near Yerwada post office, Pune.



The primary goal of this initiative is to resolve disputes promptly, ensuring convenience for common citizens without the need for lengthy court battles. The concept of 'Nyaya Aypa Dari' (Justice at your door steps) has been brought to life through this unique endeavour.



A special helpdesk for traffic cases has been organised starting from August 28 where 5877 motorists reported their pending traffic violations. Pune District Legal Services Authority (PDLSA) Secretary Sonal Patil said, "A special helpdesk for traffic cases has been organised starting from August 28 and a panel has been formed by Lok Adalat. According to the main objective of Legal Services Authorities is 'Access to justice for all.’ As during District Lok Adalat various cases are being heard, so for traffic-related cases a separate system is being formed.”



She further said, "As in many cases, citizens with fines have to go to court, get a lawyer, and attend court hearings. If a warrant is given for jail, then the person has to be in jail, even for very small case. Therefore, in an effort to reduce the time required, money spent, and the mental harassment the person goes through, a Lok Adalat has been formed. Basically, a Lok Adalat is a dispute-solving method directly between two parties."



The PDLSA has allocated 19 desks, each supervised by a Judicial Magistrate and their colleagues, to expedite case resolutions through compromise during the Lok Adalat. A token system is in place to prioritize citizens based on their arrival time, ensuring that the cases of early arrivals are addressed immediately.



One of the standout features of this initiative is the 50% discount on fines offered to citizens. This discount is made possible through compromises facilitated by the Honorable Court and the District Legal Services Authority. Regarding the 50% discount on fines, Sonal Patil explained that the traffic department, in collaboration with the complainant, will determine the final fine amount during the dispute resolution process.