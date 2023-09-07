Pune: Police Fail To Implement Order Regarding Appointing Female Officer & Constable In Chowkis

Empowering Women's Health: Pune City Police Launches 'Arogyavati Bhava' Initiative | Twitter

Pune: In a concerning development, the Pune Police have come under scrutiny for their failure to implement an order mandating the appointment of at least one female Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) and one female police constable in each police chowki. The directive aimed to enhance gender diversity within the police force and improve safety for women in the community.

As per the order, female police officers were to be stationed in police chowkis across the city. However, it has come to light that these appointments have not been made as required. Senior Police Inspectors from various police stations have been informed of this lapse and instructed to submit the necessary information to the Correspondence Branch by September 8, 2023.

Shockingly, none of the senior police inspectors have submitted the required information to date, causing concern among authorities. DCP Rohidas Pawar expressed disappointment, stating that letters were already sent to every police station to prompt the implementation of the order and to provide details promptly.

The delay in appointing female police officers in police chowkis raises questions about the Pune Police's commitment to ensuring the safety and representation of women within the force. Authorities are now pushing for immediate compliance with the order to rectify this situation and uphold the intended reforms.

Citizen Quotes:

1. Priya Sharma, a resident of Pune, expressed her concern, saying, "The order to appoint female police officers in police stations and chowkis was a positive step towards making our city safer for women. It's disheartening to learn that this directive has not been implemented as intended. We need action, not just words."

2. Ramesh Desai, another local resident, commented, "Having female police officers at police chowkis is crucial for addressing issues that specifically affect women. I hope the authorities take this matter seriously and rectify the situation promptly."

3. Neha Verma, a women's rights advocate, said, "Gender diversity in law enforcement is essential to building trust within the community. The failure to appoint female police officers in police chowkis reflects poorly on our commitment to women's safety. It's time to prioritize this."

4. Ashok Patel, a concerned citizen, added, "This issue not only highlights a lack of commitment to gender equality but also raises questions about accountability within our police force. We must ensure that these appointments are made without delay to restore faith in our law enforcement agencies."