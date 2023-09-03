Pune: Traffic Police Help Center Reduces Fines For 1,700 Motorists With Outstanding Penalties |

The Traffic Police's Help Center for Motorists has successfully reduced fines for 1,700 motorists with outstanding traffic violation penalties. Operated by the traffic police, this assistance desk will remain open until September 8.

To address the significant amount of unpaid fines for traffic violations, the Pune District Legal Services Authority has scheduled a Lok Adalat for September 9. Lok Adalats aim to resolve pending cases through mutual understanding. Under the guidance of Commissioner of Police Ritesh Kumar and Joint Commissioner of Police Sandeep Karnik, the help desk for motorists was initiated to reduce outstanding fines and provide guidance. The assistance centre for motorists will be open from 11 am to 2 pm and 3 pm to 5 pm.

Efforts will be made by the police to reduce pending cases and outstanding fines, and motorists may be exempted from paying fine amounts. The help center features a court panel, and both the Traffic Police and Pune District Legal Services Authority have urged motorists visiting the help center to bring a photocopy of their Aadhaar card to facilitate the reduction of outstanding fines.